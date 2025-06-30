Google’s New App Doppl Lets You Try On Clothes Without A Fitting Room

Google has now introduced Doppl, a new experimental app which employs Artificial Intelligence technology to enable people to try on clothes virtually via a digital representation of themselves.

Doppl, which is now live for both iOS and Android users in the United States, intends to provide an enhanced personal and engaging experience of fashion discovery.

The new experimental app, Doppl functions through the ability of users to upload a full-body photograph of themselves. After uploading a photo, one can choose outfit pictures, either a social media screenshot, a thrift store snap, or a friend’s clothing and see how they would look in it.

The app will create an authentic image of the person in the outfit. Its function goes even a step further than that by generating AI videos, providing customers with a dynamic, realistic simulation of how clothes will move and appear when worn.

“We’re launching Doppl, an experimental app from Google Labs to let you see how an outfit would look on you and try on your style,” stated Google in an announcement.

The rollout extends the virtual try-on capabilities of Google Shopping, that already enabled users to view clothing on a wide range of models. But Doppl app is a leap ahead on the users’ own bodies and phones.

The Major Features of Google’s Doppl App are here:

Upload a full-body selfie to create your virtual self

Try on an outfit from any image-photos, social media status or screenshots

Make realistic, AI-driven images and videos of yourself in the look

Download and share the best looks of yours with friends, family and followers

Experiment with your own personal style

As a Google Labs project, Doppl is currently in testing. The company highlighted that although the results are usually dramatic, customers may see occasional errors in fit or details on the clothing.

Google sees Doppl as more than a fashion gadget, but also as a playful means of trying out personal style, maybe even revolutionizing how people shop, dress, and make fashion choices.

By keeping it distinct from the core Google Shopping platform, Doppl app similarly permits users to play and engage with the tech in an informal way. Users in the US can now download Doppl from the App Store and Google Play Store.

