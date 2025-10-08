Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO: What Investors Should Know Before They Apply?

Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO will open for public subscription tomorrow, October 9, 2025 till October 13, 2025. The company is offering an OFS of nearly 5 crore equity shares. The price band of this IPO is between Rs.253- Rs.266 per share, attracting attention from institutional and retail investors altogether.

Canara Robeco Asset Management: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opens: October 9, 2025

• IPO Closes: October 13, 2025

• Type of Issue: 100% Book Building (Offer for Sale)

• Size of Issue: Approximately 4.99 crore equity shares

• Price Band of IPO: Rs.253 – Rs.266 per equity share

• Total size of the Lot: 56 shares

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,896 (at upper band)

• Max. Retail Investment: Rs.2,00,000

• Listing At Stock Exchange: NSE and BSE

• Registrar of the IPO: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

• Book Running Lead Managers of the IPO: SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, JM Financial

• Sponsor Banks of the Issue: HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO is a totally OFS, that is, offer-for-sale (OFS) structure specifies that the existing shareholders will be liquidating their stakes, with no fresh capital raised by the company. The investors participants will closely be monitored the IPO for its potential impact on sector dynamics.

