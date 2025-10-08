LG Electronics IPO Subscribed 3.32x: Employees And NIIs Are Driving The Rush, Are You Ready?

LG Electronics IPO is open for public subscription from October 7, 2025, and will close on October 9, 2025. The company is expected to raise Rs.1,160 crore through this IPO, with around 101,815,859 equity shares Offer for Sale (OFS), and around 2,10,728 equity shares reserved for the eligible employees of the company.

LG Electronics IPO Details at a Glance:

• IPO Opens: October 7, 2025

• IPO Closes: October 9, 2025

• Type of Issue: 100% Book Building

• Total size of the Issue: Rs.1,160 crore

• Offer for Sale: Rs.1,160 crore

• Price Band of IPO: Rs.1,080 – Rs.1,140 per share

• Size of the Lot: 13 shares

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.13,920

• Max. Retail Investment: Rs.2,00,000

• Max. Investment (Eligible Employee): Rs.5,00,000

• Share Listing Exchange: NSE, BSE

• Registrar of the IPO: KFin Technologies Limited

• Book Running Lead Managers: Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited

• Bank Sponsors: HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited

As of Day-2, the IPO has been subscribed 3.32 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 3.32x

• Retail Individual Investors: 1.90x

• Retail (Employees) Investors: 4.11x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.59x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 7.60x

(Data: October 08, 2025 | 09:01 PM)

LG Electronics IPO: Company Overview

LG Electronics India Limited was incorporated in 1997. It is one of the leading players in the consumer durable and electronics segment. The company in India functions as a subsidiary of LG Electronics (South Korea).

Its products portfolio includes innovative products, including smart TVs, home appliances, mobile phones, and air conditioners. LG has a very strong market share and its technical advancement make it one of India’s most trusted brands in the segment of consumer electronics items.

Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.

