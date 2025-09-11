LIVE TV
CitiusTech Launches CitiusTech Knewron, a Healthcare Native AI Platform for Enterprise-Grade AI Solutions

CitiusTech Launches CitiusTech Knewron, a Healthcare Native AI Platform for Enterprise-Grade AI Solutions

CitiusTech Launches CitiusTech Knewron, a Healthcare Native AI Platform for Enterprise-Grade AI Solutions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 07:23:19 IST

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology, services & solutions, announced the launch of CitiusTech Knewron, a healthcare native AI platform to design, build and operate trusted enterprise AI solutions. CitiusTech Knewron helps healthcare organizations augment, automate, and accelerate their product development initiative with native data ingestion, healthcare native guardrails, optimized & fit for purpose model routing, bespoke agentic workflows, persona specific workbenches and industry standard protocol-based tool integrations. CitiusTech Knewron’s healthcare native design efficiently accelerates time-to-market, while increasing trust and explainability.

Behind every feature of CitiusTech Knewron lies a singular objective: to empower healthcare enterprises in enhancing care delivery. This is achieved through agentic delivery and automation, while maintaining a human-in-the-loop at every step to ensure safety and accountability. Purpose-built for healthcare product and engineering teams, CitiusTech Knewron combines layers of healthcare domain context, multi-agent orchestration, and policy-based guardrails to help organizations develop AI first value stream maps of system workflows, create AI augmented domain native PDLCs and modernize legacy systems. From accelerating product development, to launching engineering agents to automating compliance audits, CitiusTech Knewron turns weeks of work into days, without compromising human oversight, safety or accuracy.

“AI is transforming how software is built, but in healthcare, context, trust, governance are non-negotiable. CitiusTech Knewron’s guardrails, curated knowledge, and explainability make it a true enabler,” said Rajan Kohli, CEO, CitiusTech. “Enterprises can now efficiently solve for context at scale, helping product builders and technologists work with AI capabilities for complex tasks, while being assured that the software complies with healthcare regulations, and ultimately delivers solutions not just faster, but also more securely, and at higher quality.”

With CitiusTech Knewron, the company is setting the standard for how AI should be applied in healthcare. CitiusTech Knewron’s capabilities are building blocks for faster, safer, and smarter healthcare software:

* Healthcare Domain Nativity: Ingests and codifies clinical, Payer, and administrative workflows so AI agents operate with curated, context-rich data. It also integrates with healthcare native stacks and tools through standard protocols.

* Agentic PDLC Orchestration: A visual workflow designer, custom agent builder, and agent-to-agent orchestration to automate product discovery, development, testing, and release.

* Policy-as-Code & Explainability: Built-in guardrails, policy enforcement, and immutable audit trails for traceability and compliance.

* Model-agnostic Gateway & Cost Awareness: Multi-LLM support with cost-aware routing to avoid lock-in and optimize spend.

* Enterprise Deployment Options: Supports secure deployment in customer virtual private clouds (VPCs), private clouds, or on-premises data centers to meet data-sovereignty needs.

“CitiusTech Knewron is a category-defining solution for healthcare,” added Sudhir Kesavan, COO, CitiusTech. “We believe that AI-augmented value chains and product development will need a first principles-based approach to how solutions are conceptualized and built. This is not about automating process steps but about a journey towards rearchitecting the value chain itself. Our goal is straightforward, to enable healthcare leaders to build solutions while preserving regulatory and clinical trust. With CitiusTech Knewron, healthcare and life sciences organizations can leverage the power of foundation models and unlock efficiency, speed, accuracy, and scalability to deliver better care.”

Future releases planned with clients will include pre-built domain-centric studios for agentic healthcare workflows, a healthcare “cognitive architecture” spanning perception (data ingestion), knowledge (healthcare context), reasoning (inference logic), learning (feedback loops), orchestration, guardrails, and observability along with actionable AI-Ops dashboards powered by FinOps algorithms, and agentic lifecycle management to curate and maintain agents across the enterprise landscape.

CitiusTech Knewron is available for demonstrations and pilot programs. Interested healthcare enterprises and technology partners can request a demo here.

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerbusinesswire-indienterprise-grade-ai-solutionshealthcare-native-ai-platform

CitiusTech Launches CitiusTech Knewron, a Healthcare Native AI Platform for Enterprise-Grade AI Solutions

