Coal India OFS Opens For Retail Investors Today At ₹412: Should You Buy Or Avoid? Key Dates, Application Process And More

Coal India Share Price Today, May 29, 2026: Shares of state-run Coal India would remain in focus as the government’s offer-for-sale (OFS) opened for retail investors on Wednesday and received an overwhelming response from institutional investors. There is a floor price of 412 a share for the sale. The sale is part of the centre’s disinvestment programme. Non-retail investors subscribed over eight times the reserved portion on the first day, and now retail investors are weighing whether the discounted entry price makes Coal India a worthwhile long-term bet.

Strong Institutional Response for Coal India OFS

The Coal India OFS, which opened for non-retail investors on May 27, was subscribed 8.14 times on day one. Institutions have placed bids for over 45 crore shares in the institutional segment of the offer, DIPAM said. Riding on the huge demand, the government has decided to make a total of over Rs 10,000 crore further by way of exercising the greenshoe option to increase the size of the offer from 1% to 2% of Coal India’s capital stock. This takes the total number of shares on offer to around 12.32 crore.

Coal India OFS Price Details

The government has fixed the floor price at Rs 412 per share. This means the total issue size is over Rs 5,000 crore at this price.

The floor price gives a discount of around 10-11% to Coal India’s market price at the time of announcing the OFS. The shares opened with over 6% losses but smartly recovered in the later part to close the day with 1.05% gains at 463.05 apiece on the NSE. The government announced an OFS of Coal India Limited, offering a 1% stake sale with an additional greenshoe option of 1% if investor demand is good. The OFS is expected to raise over 5,000 crore and is one of the key disinvestment moves of the government this year.

The floor price has been fixed at ₹412 a share and provides investors a chance to be part of India’s biggest coal producer. OFS was open for non-retail investors on May 27, 2026, and retail investors can place bids on May 29, 2026. The company continues to attract investor interest on account of its healthy cash flows, strong operational performance, consistent dividend payouts and dominant position in India’s coal sector.

Coal India Share Price Today on May 29, 2026

Shares fell over 6% in opening trade but recovered strongly in the latter part to close up 1.05% at 463.05 apiece on the NSE. The government has announced an offer for sale (OFS) of Coal India Limited, offering a 1% stake sale with an additional greenshoe option of 1% if investor demand is good. Shares of Coal India fell 0.35% to Rs 461.45 in the afternoon trade on May 29 at 1:40 PM IST. The stock opened at ₹458.90 and saw good buying interest during the session and climbed to an intraday high of ₹474 before losing some gains. It had hit a low of ₹457.10 during the day.

The mild fall comes a day after Coal India closed the day at 463.05 and in the spotlight of investors on the government’s ongoing Offer for Sale (OFS), which opened today for retail investors.

How To Invest In Coal India OFS

Retail investors can apply for Coal India OFS through their normal trading accounts.

The process is simple:

Log into your broker or trading platform.

Click through to the Corporate Actions or OFS page.

Click on the offers list and select Coal India OFS.

Check floor price, bidding window and shares available details.

Input bid price and quantity.

Ensure you have enough funds in your trading account.

Submit the bid before the OFS window ends.

It may be noted that bids below the cut-off price shall not be considered for allotment.

Who Is Considered A Retail Investor?

OFS rules define retail investors as those bidding up to ₹2 lakh. Retail participants have reserved around 10% of the total offer size.

Eligible employees of Coal India can also bid for shares up to worth 5 lakh under a separate category of employee reservation.

Is It Wise For Retail Investors To Subscribe To Coal India OFS?

The main attraction of the Coal India OFS is the discount at which it is coming vis-à-vis the current market price. Participation of big investors also demonstrates confidence in strong institutional participation.

However, investors should look at other factors like Coal India’s dividend record, outlook for coal demand, government ownership and long-term growth prospects before taking an investment call. The discount may be tempting, but investment decisions must be made according to one’s risk appetite and portfolio goals.

Why Is The Government Selling India’s Coal Share?

The share sale is part of a larger exercise in disinvestment and monetisation of assets undertaken by the government. The government’s strategy is to increase its cash reserves through sales of shares in profitable PSU companies, but it will keep its holding in key firms such as Coal India.

Also Read: JP Power Share Price In Focus, Swings as Adani Deal Progresses; New Stake Acquisition Keeps Traders on Edge

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)