JP Power Share Price In Focus, Swings as Adani Deal Progresses; New Stake Acquisition Keeps Traders on Edge

JP Power Share Price Today: Volatility on Display as Adani Deal Keeps Traders Hooked- JP Power share price is kinda doing a rollercoaster kind of thing on May 29, 2026. The stock is sitting at ₹22.35, and it is down 2.27% for today’s trade. The price action got messy through the day, moving from an intraday low of ₹22.26 up to a high of ₹24.50. It even opened at ₹24.50 itself, so you can see that early profit-booking came fast, and then there were quick swings back and forth. Even with this mild softness, JP Power is still very much on traders’ radar, mostly because people are talking about its stake acquisition that is connected to Adani Power. So yes, short-term moves look shaky, but the market focus is still unusually high, investors are staying alert, waiting for any fresh signals from this deal-led storyline.
Adani–JP Power Deal: Big Bet or Bigger Signal for India’s Power Story?
Adani Power’s move to pick up a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures has pretty quickly become one of those market stories that traders can’t really shrug off. The ₹4,193.59 crore arrangement, which sits inside the wider Jaypee Group asset unwinding process, and is tied to NCLT approval, is maybe not a full-on takeover, but more like a strategic power play. In the split of it, ₹2,993.59 crore is earmarked for the JP Power stake while ₹1,200 crore is for securing the 180 MW Churk thermal plant, plus also grabbing an added stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company. Right now, the vibe across the market is cautiously optimistic, in the sense investors are reading it as Adani steadily and quietly widening its presence in India’s quickening and energy-thirsty sector.
Breakdown of the Transaction
- ₹2,993.59 crore: Purchase of 24% equity stake in JP Power
- ₹1,200 crore: Acquisition of 180 MW Churk thermal power plant
- Additional stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company
Why Is This Important For JP Power?
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