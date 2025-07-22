Coca-Cola to Launch Cane-Sugar Version of Its Signature Cola in the US

Coca-Cola has confirmed that the company will introduce a cane-sugar version of its flagship cola to American consumers this fall, according to a report published by The Associated Press early Tuesday. The move follows a recent announcement from President Donald Trump, who shared the news via social media last week. For years, Coca-Cola has used high fructose corn syrup in its signature cola, but this new product aims to tap into growing demand for more natural sweeteners.

Company Explores Consumer Preferences

In a conference call with investors on Tuesday, Chairman and CEO James Quincey shared the company’s vision for diversifying its product lineup. “We appreciate the president’s enthusiasm for our Coca-Cola brand,” Quincey reportedly said, adding, “We are definitely looking to use the whole tool kit of available sweetening options.”

The new cane-sugar version will be part of a wider effort to cater to different consumer preferences. While Coca-Cola already uses cane sugar in some US drinks, including Simply lemonade and Honest Tea, the introduction of cane sugar into its flagship cola marks a notable shift. Mexican Coke, a variant made with cane sugar, has also been available in the US since 2005.

Competitors PepsiCo and Dr Pepper Selling Cane-sugar Versions Since 2009

Coca-Cola’s competitors, PepsiCo and Dr Pepper, have been selling cane-sugar versions of their colas in the US since 2009. “It’s a good sign that the industry, including ourselves, are trying lots of different things,” the news agency quoted Quincey as saying further.

New Product Innovations

Addressing questions regarding other product innovations, Quincey revealed that Coca-Cola is also considering a prebiotic variant of its cola, the same as a product introduced by PepsiCo last week.

The company currently markets a fiber-fortified Coke in Japan and is said to be analyzing how consumers are receiving it.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Despite an overall decline in global case volumes by 1%, Coca-Cola saw an uptick in North America, as reported by The Associated Press. The company reported strong second-quarter earnings, with a 58% jump in net income to $3.8 billion. Pricing globally rose 6%, helping offset weaker sales in certain regions.

Wile the global economy and the global consumer remain resilient according to Quincey, the company appears to be facing challenges in India, Thailand, and Indonesia, where demand has reportedly been lower than expected.