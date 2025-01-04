Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Condoms Of Grape, Bubblegum And Chocolate Flavour Ordered The Most From Blinkit On New Year Night

India ushered in 2025 with a remarkable surge in instant delivery orders, showcasing the growing influence of quick commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and BigBasket.

Condoms Of Grape, Bubblegum And Chocolate Flavour Ordered The Most From Blinkit On New Year Night

India ushered in 2025 with a remarkable surge in instant delivery orders, showcasing the growing influence of quick commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and BigBasket. From party essentials to unconventional items, the New Year celebrations painted a vivid picture of changing consumer behavior in the convenience economy.

Party Staples Dominate

Blinkit co-founder Albinder Dhindsa shared intriguing insights into New Year’s Eve orders on social media. By 8 PM, Blinkit had delivered 2.3 lakh packets of aloo bhujiya and 6,834 packets of ice cubes—party must-haves for many. Swiggy Instamart reported a peak of 853 chips orders per minute at 7:30 PM, while BigBasket noted a 552% increase in sales of non-alcoholic beverages and a 325% rise in disposable cup and plate purchases.

Unconventional Orders Spark Amusement

Beyond the expected snacks and beverages, customers placed quirky orders that sparked online discussions. Swiggy Instamart revealed surprising purchases such as blindfolds and handcuffs. Meanwhile, Blinkit saw an unexpected surge in grape orders. Dhindsa expressed his curiosity about this trend, which users attributed to an age-old tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight for good luck—popularized in modern times by a scene from the sitcom Modern Family.

Surging Demand for Condoms and Mocktails

The data also shed light on evolving preferences. Blinkit reported that 39% of condom orders were for chocolate flavor, followed by strawberry (31%) and bubblegum (19%). On BigBasket, mocktail and soda sales jumped by 200%, reflecting the popularity of non-alcoholic options during celebrations.

India’s instant delivery platforms have revolutionized the grocery shopping experience, offering unparalleled convenience with lightning-fast deliveries. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, pushing these services beyond metro cities into tier-2 and tier-3 towns. As consumers increasingly embrace this model, platforms are continuously innovating to meet their needs—whether it’s delivering party supplies or fulfilling last-minute cravings.

As India rang in 2025, the night highlighted not just the celebratory spirit of its people but also the transformative power of quick commerce in shaping modern lifestyles.’

Also Read: Should Alcohol Beverages Come With Cancer Warnings?

Filed under

Blinkit Bubblegum Condoms Of Grape

Advertisement

Also Read

Chhattisgarh Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar’s Murder: Key Accused His Cousin, Arrested

Chhattisgarh Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar’s Murder: Key Accused His Cousin, Arrested

Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends 3 Accused In CID Custody Till Jan 18

Sarpanch Murder Case: Beed Court Sends 3 Accused In CID Custody Till Jan 18

Pani Puri Vendors Issue GST Notice As Digital Payments Push Turnover Beyond Rs 40 Lakh

Pani Puri Vendors Issue GST Notice As Digital Payments Push Turnover Beyond Rs 40 Lakh

Chelsea To Miss This Star player For The Rest Of The 2024-25 Season

Chelsea To Miss This Star player For The Rest Of The 2024-25 Season

Land Allotment Scam: Lokayukta Unearths Rs.16.85 cr In Ambedkar Development Corporation

Land Allotment Scam: Lokayukta Unearths Rs.16.85 cr In Ambedkar Development Corporation

Entertainment

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising Star

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox