Condoms Of Grape, Bubblegum And Chocolate Flavour Ordered The Most From Blinkit On New Year Night

India ushered in 2025 with a remarkable surge in instant delivery orders, showcasing the growing influence of quick commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and BigBasket. From party essentials to unconventional items, the New Year celebrations painted a vivid picture of changing consumer behavior in the convenience economy.

Party Staples Dominate

Blinkit co-founder Albinder Dhindsa shared intriguing insights into New Year’s Eve orders on social media. By 8 PM, Blinkit had delivered 2.3 lakh packets of aloo bhujiya and 6,834 packets of ice cubes—party must-haves for many. Swiggy Instamart reported a peak of 853 chips orders per minute at 7:30 PM, while BigBasket noted a 552% increase in sales of non-alcoholic beverages and a 325% rise in disposable cup and plate purchases.

Unconventional Orders Spark Amusement

Beyond the expected snacks and beverages, customers placed quirky orders that sparked online discussions. Swiggy Instamart revealed surprising purchases such as blindfolds and handcuffs. Meanwhile, Blinkit saw an unexpected surge in grape orders. Dhindsa expressed his curiosity about this trend, which users attributed to an age-old tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight for good luck—popularized in modern times by a scene from the sitcom Modern Family.

What’s with the sudden craze for grapes today?? 🤔 It’s one of the highest ordered items on the platform since morning! pic.twitter.com/cdSNjHnveu — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

Surging Demand for Condoms and Mocktails

The data also shed light on evolving preferences. Blinkit reported that 39% of condom orders were for chocolate flavor, followed by strawberry (31%) and bubblegum (19%). On BigBasket, mocktail and soda sales jumped by 200%, reflecting the popularity of non-alcoholic options during celebrations.

Ice hit its peak at 7:41 PM with 119 kgs delivered in that minute! 👀 Despite doubling their orders, Chennai still trails behind Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad when it comes to stocking up for chilled drinks tonight. 🧊 — Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) December 31, 2024

India’s instant delivery platforms have revolutionized the grocery shopping experience, offering unparalleled convenience with lightning-fast deliveries. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, pushing these services beyond metro cities into tier-2 and tier-3 towns. As consumers increasingly embrace this model, platforms are continuously innovating to meet their needs—whether it’s delivering party supplies or fulfilling last-minute cravings.

As India rang in 2025, the night highlighted not just the celebratory spirit of its people but also the transformative power of quick commerce in shaping modern lifestyles.’

