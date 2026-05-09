Crypto Expert Helps Street Vendor Launch Memecoin, Token Surges to $20,000 in Seconds | WATCH

Crypto Viral Story: A viral video from May 2026 has the crypto world fizzing after a street vendor allegedly became a “paper millionaire” within seconds of launching a memecoin. The clip shows a crypto influencer helping the man create and launch his token on Pump.fun, a platform that allows users to make and launch tokens in the blink of an eye at low cost. What begins as a simple on-camera experiment quickly turns into a whirlwind launch. Within moments, traders and bots pour in, and the token price starts to soar. The man’s wallet reportedly spikes to around $20,000 (₹16–17 lakh) as the screen lights up with rapid gains.

As thrilling as this moment is, experts say the world of memecoins is highly volatile and driven by hype, where fortunes can evaporate at the same speed they appear.

Instant Token Launch on Pump.fun

Crypto influencer helps Indian vendor launch memecoin that goes on fast track. A video of a crypto influencer assisting an Indian street vendor with launching his own memecoin on Pump.fun, an ultra-fast, low-cost token launchpad, quickly devolves into a frenzy as the token goes live. Traders and bots “snipe” the token seconds after launch, and as demand surges, the price rockets up in mere seconds, turning a simple on-camera demo into a high-energy crypto frenzy.

The most dramatic scene in the video is when the wallet balance jumps to about $20,000 (₹16–17 lakh) in almost no time. The crypto expert in the video, according to reports, yells “You’re printing, bro!” as the numbers shoot up on the screen. The street vendor looks stunned and awestruck by the sudden spike in value.

High Risk Behind Viral Gains

Experts caution that the viral “rags-to-riches” memecoin story is not a typical outcome.

Memecoins are highly speculative and driven mainly by hype, social media trends, and short-term trading rather than real value.

Platforms like Pump.fun make token creation very easy and fast, leading to a flood of low-quality and risky coins.

Many such tokens show extreme volatility and can crash to near zero shortly after launch, especially for late investors.

Tax Rules and Market Reality

In India, crypto gains are taxed at a flat 30%, along with a 1% TDS on every transaction. This means that even when a viral trade shows massive “instant profits,” a significant portion is automatically reduced through taxes and deductions.

So, that flashy $20,000 moment is not always what it seems once compliance kicks in.

The video also underlines a key reality of memecoins, while quick gains can happen in seconds, losses can hit just as fast. In other words, the crypto rollercoaster is thrilling, but it rarely lets anyone off easily.

(This article is based on a viral social media video and unverified online claims. It should not be treated as confirmed financial advice or factual investment performance. Crypto assets are highly volatile and involve significant risk of loss.)

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