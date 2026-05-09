Simca Advertising IPO Set to Grab Attention Next Week As SME Buzz Builds In Market; Here’s A Guide For Investors

Simca Advertising Ltd IPO: Market Buzz Set to Heat Up Next Week. Simca Advertising Ltd is gearing up to become one of the most closely watched SME IPO stories next week, as it makes its entry from Mumbai’s traditional outdoor advertising lanes to the fast-evolving world of tech-enabled media. The 50-year-old Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising business has transformed into a Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising operation, which shows the evolution of outdoor advertising in Indian cities. The company has attracted investor interest because its revenue has increased six times within two years, while its profit margins have grown consistently. The IPO, which will begin on May 8, 2026, will create additional market activity as investors monitor subscription patterns, pricing trends, and Grey Market Premium movements.

Simca’s listing will serve as an important SME market event for the upcoming week, as cities increasingly use digital billboards for brand visibility in high-traffic urban areas.

Simca Advertising Ltd IPO Key Details For Investors

Category Details IPO Type / Highlights Book-built SME issue aiming to raise ₹58.04 crore through a fresh issue of 3,171,600 shares. To be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, marking a key milestone for the company. Subscription Dates IPO Opens: May 8, 2026

IPO Closes: May 12, 2026 Anchor Bidding May 7, 2026 Price Band ₹174 – ₹183 per share Lot Size (Retail) 2 lots (1,200 shares) Minimum Investment ₹2,19,600 Basis of Allotment May 13, 2026 Refund Initiation May 14, 2026 Listing Date May 15, 2026

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Update: Simca IPO Signals Calm Start

As of May 8, 2026, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Simca Advertising Ltd IPO stands at ₹0, meaning the grey market is essentially saying “no extra fireworks for now.” The market shows no premium above the issue price because investors expect a flat listing at the upper price band. The situation shows that investors maintain their current position instead of making large investments. Subscription numbers will determine which way the market sentiment moves between positive and negative. Investors want to know whether demand will exceed expectations or if the listing will remain at its current level.

How to Check Allotment Of Simca IPO

Allotment status will be finalized on May 13, 2026

Investors can check their IPO allotment once it is officially declared

Visit the registrar’s official website: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Enter required details such as PAN, application number, or DP/client ID

Submit the details to view your allotment status instantly

Alternatively, updates may also be available via your broker or trading platform dashboard

Also Read: EPFO’s Biggest Update Ever: PF Withdrawal via UPI & ATM, Faster Claims and New Pension Rules in 2026