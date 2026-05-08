EPFO’s Biggest Update Ever: PF Withdrawal via UPI & ATM, Faster Claims and New Pension Rules in 2026

EPFO Update: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation is going to change a lot. This is one of the changes it has seen in a long time. Lots of people who get a salary, in India will see changes when they want to take out their Provident Fund money. They will also see changes when they want to get their pension money move their accounts to a place or use services on the computer or phone. The government has a plan called EPFO 3.0. This plan wants to make the Provident Fund system work like a bank. It will be faster. People can use it on their computers or phones. The rules will be simpler. It will be easier to see what is going on. There are big changes coming. People will be able to take out their Provident Fund money using UPI or ATMs. They will be able to get their claims settled quickly. It will also be easier to look at their passbook. These changes will happen soon in 2026. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation and its Provident Fund system are going to be very different.

EPFO 3.0: The Biggest Digital Upgrade

The big news is that they are launching something called EPFO 3.0. The Labour Ministry wants it to be easy for employees to use EPFO services just like they use banking services.

They want EPFO services to be simple and easy to access for everyone. With this system people who are members can expect to get their money out faster and it will be easier to make claims. They will also be able to verify things and manage their accounts more easily. The main goal of these changes is to reduce the amount of paperwork people have to do and to make sure things happen quickly. They also want to make it a better experience, for the people using the service.

EPFO is also working on some security features like using Aadhaar authentication and face authentication. They are also making an app to make it easier for people to use the service. EPFO 3.0 is going to make the system more secure and easier to use for everyone

PF Withdrawal Through UPI Coming Soon

One of the updates that people are talking about is the way to withdraw PF money using UPI. The EPFO is planning to let its members withdraw their PF savings directly using UPI platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm. This change will make it easier for employees to get their PF money Of waiting many days eligible EPFO members will get the money directly into their bank account within a few hours. According to reports EPFO members may be able to withdraw, up to 75% of their PF balance through UPI. They will need to use their Aadhaar-linked OTP for verification to ensure security. The government is working with NPCI to make this system work with UPI apps in India. The EPFO is already testing this system as part of its EPFO 3.0 plan.

ATM-Based PF Withdrawal Facility

Another big change is coming for PF money. The government is thinking of making an ATM system. This system will let people use an ATM card that is connected to their PF account. This card will let people take out PF money from ATMs just like they do with bank money. This will help workers who do not have access to the internet or who like to have cash in hand.

Some news says that with this feature people might be able to take out up to 50% of their PF money.. They will still have to keep some money in their PF account for when they retire.Earlier some news said that this new feature would take a while to start.. Now it seems that it might be ready by mid or late 2026. The EPFO is planning to introduce these ATM cards.

The PF money can be withdrawn from ATMs using these cards.

The EPFO members will be able to withdraw their PF money like bank money.

The new ATM withdrawal system is expected to help workers.

The workers who do not have internet access will benefit.

The workers who prefer cash withdrawals will also benefit.

The ATM withdrawal feature may allow users to withdraw, up to 50% of their PF balance.

The minimum balance requirement will be maintained for retirement protection.

The facility could become available by late 2026.

Faster PF Claim Settlement in Just 3 Days

The Employee Provident Fund Organization is also making the claim settlement process faster. They have made some changes to the system so now they can settle claims automatically for up to ₹5 lakh, which’s a big increase from the old limit of ₹1 lakh.

This is a deal because most claims will now be processed by the computer without needing someone to manually check everything. If you are eligible the Employee Provident Fund Organization can settle your claim for things, like being sick getting an education getting married or buying a house in three days.

The Employee Provident Fund Organization thinks this will help a lot of employees who had to wait for a time to get their Provident Fund money.