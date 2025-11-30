Diesel, Petrol Fresh Prices: Check Updated Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities – November 30

On November 30, 2025, every major city in India has updated their petrol and diesel prices through Fuel Retailers. Now, before you go to fill up your vehicle with fuel, you can check how much per litre it will cost you, which is important if you are budgeting for either a daily commute or a trip out of town.

City‑Wise Fuel Rates (Nov 30, 2025)

City Petrol Price (₹/litre) Diesel Price (₹/litre) New Delhi ₹ 94.77 ₹ 87.67 Mumbai ₹ 103.50 ₹ 90.03 Chennai ₹ 100.90 ₹ 92.48 Kolkata ₹ 105.41 ₹ 92.02 Bengaluru ₹ 102.92 ₹ 90.99 Hyderabad ₹ 107.46 ₹ 95.70

Why are fuel prices different throughout the country?

Fuel pricing varies greatly from one state and city to another based on:

1. Each state’s unique state-level taxes and VAT.

2. Transportation/freight costs to ship fuel from where it is refined to distant cities/states.

3. Global crude oil prices, and changes in currency exchange rates, which contribute to determining a base fuel price before taxes have been applied.

Due to the above, you could see substantial differences in price per litre, even between cities that are located next door to one another.

How Does This Information Impact You As A Consumer?

There are many benefits if you live in a city where diesel prices are lower, such as in Mumbai (and Delhi). Driving a diesel vehicle is less expensive on a daily basis than driving a petrol vehicle.

You can calculate your costs to take long trips or use and drive a heavy truck based on diesel fuel price information you receive each day. The price of diesel fuel can fluctuate dramatically from one day to the next, and minor price differences that you see when looking for price information every day can quickly become significant when you consider the total cost of filling your tank multiple times on a long trip.

If you are taking a trip, make sure you’re aware of the most recent fuel prices to accurately estimate how much you will spend on fuel.

This article is based on publicly available information and daily updates from fuel companies. Prices may vary slightly at local pumps due to additional taxes, freight, or dispensing charges. Readers should verify actual prices locally before purchase.