Diwali 2025 Shopping Alert: Check Out SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, BoB And Axis Card Offers You Can’t Miss

As Diwali 2025 is at doorstep, the festive shopping season is in full swing, with consumers rushing to buy clothes, electronics, home appliances, sweets, and gifts. This period sees a surge in spending, and banks are rolling out a range of credit card offers to make shopping more rewarding. From cashbacks to zero-cost EMIs and exclusive discounts, these deals help shoppers save while enjoying the festival spirit.

SBI Card Offers

SBI Card has launched its Khushiyan Unlimited campaign, offering 5–10% discounts on e-commerce platforms, along with extra reward points on lifestyle spending. The SimplyCLICK SBI Card provides accelerated rewards with 10x points on Amazon, Myntra, BookMyShow, and 5x points on other online purchases. Meanwhile, the IRCTC SBI Platinum Credit Card offers up to 10% value back as reward points and 1% savings on railway ticket transaction charges.

HDFC Bank Credit Card Deals

HDFC Bank’s Festive Treats programme offers up to 10% cashback on online shopping via Amazon, Flipkart, and Big Bazaar. Customers can also benefit from no-cost EMI schemes on electronics and home appliances. Additionally, a limited-period Air India flight discount provides ₹400 off domestic and up to ₹6,000 off international bookings until October 18. HDFC’s co-branded Swiggy Credit Card gives 10% cashback on food deliveries and 5% on e-commerce purchases.

PNB Credit Card Offers

Punjab National Bank is offering festive discounts on electronics, domestic flights (12–15%), hotels (up to 20%), and more. Online shopping deals, bus bookings, utility payments, and food delivery incentives are also part of the bank’s festive lineup, valid through December 2025.

ICICI Bank Credit Card Deals

ICICI Bank provides 10% instant discounts on Amazon and Myntra purchases, along with PayLater EMI schemes. The Rewards Festival programme offers additional reward points on festive spends. The co-branded Amazon Pay ICICI Card gives 5% cashback for Amazon Prime members, 3% for non-Prime members, and 1–2% on other purchases.

Bank of Baroda Credit Card Offers

BOBCARD cardholders can save up to ₹5 lakh across partner platforms like Myntra, Reliance Digital, Croma, and JioMart, with EMI-linked cashback on electronics and appliances. Discounts include up to 26% on LG products and 22.5% on Samsung consumer durables. Travel bookings via MakeMyTrip, Yatra, GoIbibo, and EaseMyTrip also feature festive incentives.

Axis Bank Credit Card Deals

Axis Bank offers up to 10% cashback on food delivery and grocery purchases through Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket. Co-branded deals include Flipkart Axis Card with up to 5% cashback and Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card offering up to 25% cashback on recharges.

Boost to Consumer Spending

This Diwali, consumer spending has received an extra push thanks to the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts announced in September. The reduced GST rates have eased costs for buyers and contributed to higher festive sales across India.

With these credit card offers from SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, and Axis Bank, shoppers can make the most of Diwali 2025 without burning a hole in their wallets.

