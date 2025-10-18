This Diwali Sweet Is Being Sold For Rs 1.11 Lakh Per Kg, Reason Is…

There was a time when Soan Papdi was the ultimate mithai of all time. Then came Kaju Katli, which took over the entire gifting market. But, this Rs 1.11 lakh per kilo sweet might be the next Kaju Katli?

India’s sweet dishes have a vast market. With a blend of rich flavours and luxury, it truly knows how to stand out. This year, the Swarn Prasadam made in Jaipur stood out the most. Its fancy feel and huge price made quite the headlines.

What is Swarn Prasadam made of?

According to reports, Anjali Jain, the creator of Swarn Prasadam, has added a wide range of exquisite items. From premium pine nuts to pure saffron and to edible gold ash (swarn bhasam), it oozes pure opulence. Each piece is priced around Rs 3000 and is presented in a stylish jewellery box, making it India’s costliest mithai. This mithai not only looks delicious but it also has immunity-boosting properties, making it a perfect option for those who can’t eat sweets.

Other high-end range of sweets

Other than the Swarn Prasadam, Anjali has more sweets in her high-end collection. The Chandi Bhasm Bharat is being sold at Rs 1150 per piece, and 24 Carat Pista Lonje is also making some headlines.

So whether we call it standard of living or exquisite taste, it truly sparked curiosity and conversation across India.

