DO NOT MISS! ITR Filing Deadline Is Today, Check What HappenS If You Miss

ITR FILING DUE DATE: Don’t Miss the ITR Deadline – Act Now!

Today, September 15, 2025, is the last date to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2024–25 (Assessment Year 2025–26), especially if you’re a salaried or non-audit taxpayer.

If you haven’t filed yet, don’t wait. Filing today means no late fees, no interest, and no loss of tax benefits. Missing this deadline could cost you:

A penalty of up to ₹5,000

Interest on unpaid taxes

Loss of the ability to carry forward losses

Delayed refunds or even missed deductions

Yes, you can still file a belated return until December 31, 2025, but it comes with extra charges and fewer benefits.

So don’t delay. Collect your documents, log into the income tax portal, and file your return now.

It’s your money. Protect it by filing on time.

What Happens If You Miss The September 15 ITR Filing Due Date Deadline?

Here’s a simple breakdown of the key consequences:

Late Filing Penalty (Section 234F): Income above ₹5 lakh → Penalty up to ₹5,000 Income ₹5 lakh or below → Penalty capped at ₹1,000

Interest on Unpaid Tax (Section 234A): 1% interest per month on unpaid tax starting from September 16 Applies even if TDS was deducted but full tax isn’t paid

Loss of Carry Forward for Losses: Business or capital losses can’t be carried forward if return is filed late Only exceptions: certain losses like house property

Delayed Tax Refunds: Late filers go to the end of the refund queue Expect processing delays

Loss of Tax Regime Benefits: May be shifted to the New Tax Regime by default Miss out on old regime deductions and exemptions

Other Long-Term Effects: Trouble getting loans, visas, or financial documents Risk of legal action for non-filing or evasion



What You Should Do Now: File Your ITR Today

If you have not yet filed your Income Tax Return (ITR), you need not panic but hurry, hurry. The last deadline for most salaried and non-audit taxpayers is today, September 15, 2025.

The first step is to verify your Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) to ensure that you have checked your income, interest from the banks, TDS, and other financial information. Match everything carefully.

You need not have all the documents at present; just file the return with the proper information that you have. You can do it later, you can always submit a revised version of the same, and the deadline to submit a revised version is December 31, 2025.

Ensure that you have a record of all documents such as rent receipts, investment records, LIC payments, as well as Section 80C-related expenses. These are significant in case the tax department casts doubts in the future.

The moral of the story: submit your files before it is late and keep on the right side. It is advisable to submit the filing and rectify the same later.

