Ready To File Your ITR As The Deadline Gets Extended? Make Sure These Documents Are in Order First!

Income tax return due date: It is such a stressful experience when you fail to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) because of the lack of the right documents. But it does not necessarily have to be so. As the government has given a new deadline of September 15, 2025, for the Assessment Year 2025-26 (FY 2024-25), it is the most appropriate time to organize and avoid being in a rush and confusion.

Late or partial documents may lead to delays, omissions, and even penalties. To ensure that your filing of ITR goes without a hassle, prepare significant documents (Form 16, PAN card, Aadhaar card, investment proofs, home loan certificates, and insurance receipts) to make your ITR filing hassle-free. By making everything available, you not only save time but also claim all the deductions that you rightly deserve.

Don’t wait till the deadline beckons- take action now and file your ITR with confidence and peace of mind.

Income tax return Due Date : What Are Important Document You Need Before Filing ITR?

Here is the list of document that shoud be with you available on priority before you sit for filing ITR. Ensure you have these essential documents:

Form 16 from your current and any previous employer (if you changed jobs during the year)

PAN Card

Aadhaar Card (linked with PAN)

(linked with PAN) Investment proofs , such as bank deposits, PPF statements

Home loan interest certificate

Insurance premium payment receipts

Choosing the Right ITR Form:

Selecting the correct ITR form is crucial for accurate filing. Here’s a quick guide:

ITR-1 (Sahaj): For individuals earning under ₹50 lakh, with income from salary, one house property, family pension, agricultural income, or capital gains.

ITR-2: For those who cannot file ITR-1 and have no business income.

ITR-3: For individuals or HUFs with business or professional income, including freelancers.

ITR-4 (Sugam): For presumptive income taxpayers with earnings up to ₹50 lakh.

ITR-5: For firms, LLPs, AOPs, BOIs, and other entities.

Check Income Information prior to Filing:

In order to prevent errors and omissions, compare and contrast your income information with Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS).

Include Income in all forms:

Don’t forget to declare revenues from all taxable sources. When your income does not constitute salary, house property, or business profits, it is to be reported as other Income.

Claim All Eligible Deductions: Under the new tax regime, deductions are available on home loan interest, and sections 80CCD(2) and 80CCH. Under the old tax regime, look for deductions under Chapter VIA and income from house property.



Tips To File The ITR Before Income Tax Return Due Date :