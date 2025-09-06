LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ITR Filing Deadline Extended, Check The Date, But What If You Still Miss?

ITR Filing Deadline Extended, Check The Date, But What If You Still Miss?

ITR Filling AY 2025-26 Deadline: The Income Tax Department extended the ITR filing deadline for FY 2024–25 to Sept 15, 2025. Missing it means belated return, ₹5,000 penalty (₹1,000 if income ≤₹5 lakh), plus interest on dues. Timely filing ensures refunds, loans, and financial credibility.

ITR deadline extended to Sept 15, miss it, and the penalties begin (Photo: Canva modified)
ITR deadline extended to Sept 15, miss it, and the penalties begin (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 6, 2025 12:12:11 IST

 ITR Filling AY 2025-26 Deadline: Taxpayers who are not in need of an account audit now have until September 15, 2025, to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024–25 (assessment year 2025–26). This new date is an extension as the originally set July 31 date would have been an unmet deadline.

However, if the tax filers still cannot meet the September 15 filing date of all tax filers, documentation is considered late returns, and can incur penalties and interest charges under the Income Tax Act. Experts have warned not about penalties but missed monetary as well which can often dictate refunds as opposed to loans which are all about risk. Also in more general terms about financial credibility.

What is ITR? 

ITR (Income Tax Return) is a document filed by the taxpayer to the Income Tax Department that contains information relating to income, expenses, taxes paid, and tax outstanding on account of a financial year. The taxpayer will select the form of ITR based on the taxpayer and type of income: individual income taxpayers; companies; or Hindu Undivided Family. The various individual income include; salary income, business income, and capital gains income. If the taxpayer files the correct ITR the taxpayer will be compliant, taxpayers will obtain refunds and if applicable carry forward any losses.

Penalty and Interest for Late Filing

Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961 outlines business rules about late fees, with the penalty filing as it is a filing as well, of  ₹ 5,000 for amounts that are less than late returns (on or after, due date). The penalty for taxpayers whose total income is ₹5 lakh or less (other than denied, indisputable income), is ₹1,000 which is still a penalty. What’s worse is this penalty is filed or issued with and responsibility that outlines if there is a tax payable or not.

Further, if there are pending tax dues, taxpayers will be required to pay interest on the due amount while filing the belated return.

Who is Required to File ITR?

ITR filing is not only for individuals with income above the exemption threshold but also in a few cases, like:

Spendings of ₹2 lakh or more on international travel a year,

Payment of ₹1 lakh or more in yearly electricity bills,

Depositing ₹1 crore or more in current accounts.

Additionally, other conditions in Section 139(1) require ITR to be filed even if the income is less than basic exemption. 

No Penalty for Low-Income Taxpayers

If the income tax liability is below or equal to the basic exemption (before any allowance for deductions) there will be no penalty if the return is filed late. However, it is still necessary to file a return because taxpayers should obtain refunds, and comply with reporting requirements.

The Importance of Filing ITR on Time

Filing your ITR on time will clearly enable a taxpayer to timely process refunds, provide evidence of income for credit cards, visas, and loan applications, and increase confidence of financial institutions regarding a taxpayer. The financial professionals advocate that a filing ITR on time is evidence of financial prudence and maximizes the taxpayer’s ability to avoid unnecessary interest and penalty. 

ALSO READ: Missed The ITR Filing Deadline? It’s Been Extended, But Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Delay

Tags: home-hero-pos-4itrITR DeadlineITR filing

RELATED News

AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
Is AIADMK Divided? KA Sengottaiyan Sacked From Party Following Push To Reintegrate Expelled Leaders
Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers
"Priyar cannot be set as a role model for youngsters": BJP's Soundararajan slams DMK over Periyar Portrait at Oxford
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer

LATEST NEWS

US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
TV actor Aashish Kapoor undergoes potency test at AIIMS in alleged rape case: Delhi Police
Why Is Trump Heart Failure Trending? Observers Believe US President Is Hiding Secret Medical Device Inside His Shirt
"Positive statement": West Asia strategist Awwad on PM Modi's response to Trump appreciative remark on India-US ties
Team India Unveils Sponsor-Free Practice Jersey for Asia Cup 2025 – Check Out the New Kit and Possible Hint of the Upcoming Jersey
Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85
ITR Filing Deadline Extended, Check The Date, But What If You Still Miss?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ITR Filing Deadline Extended, Check The Date, But What If You Still Miss?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ITR Filing Deadline Extended, Check The Date, But What If You Still Miss?
ITR Filing Deadline Extended, Check The Date, But What If You Still Miss?
ITR Filing Deadline Extended, Check The Date, But What If You Still Miss?
ITR Filing Deadline Extended, Check The Date, But What If You Still Miss?

QUICK LINKS