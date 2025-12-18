LIVE TV
Home > Business > EPF Balance Check: How To Download Your UAN Passbook Online Step By Step- Everything You Need To Know

EPF Balance Check: How To Download Your UAN Passbook Online Step By Step- Everything You Need To Know

Check your EPF balance and download your UAN passbook online via the EPFO portal or UMANG app. Track contributions, view interest updates, and manage your PF easily without visiting the office. UAN must be activated for access.

Check your EPF balance and download your UAN passbook online. (Photo: Canva)
Check your EPF balance and download your UAN passbook online. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 18, 2025 16:35:44 IST

EPF Balance Check: How To Download Your UAN Passbook Online Step By Step- Everything You Need To Know

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it easier for employees to track their provident fund (PF) accounts digitally. By downloading your UAN passbook online, you can check your EPF balance, monitor monthly contributions, and view interest accruals without visiting an EPFO office. Here’s a step-by-step guide to checking your EPF balance online.

What is EPF?

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is managed by the EPFO under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. It is a retirement-focused social security scheme for salaried employees in India, combining a mandatory provident fund, a basic pension scheme, and a disability/death insurance plan. EPFO also manages international social security agreements in 19 countries. As of 2021, the organisation manages over ₹15.6 lakh crore (US$209 billion) in employees’ funds.

How to Check EPF Balance Online via EPFO Portal

The EPFO Member Passbook portal allows employees to access and download their UAN passbook easily. Follow these steps:

  1. Visit the EPFO Member Passbook Portal – Access the official EPFO portal.

  2. Log In – Enter your UAN, password, and captcha code. Ensure your UAN is activated on the EPFO main portal.

  3. Select Member ID – If you’ve worked with multiple employers, all your Member IDs will appear. Choose the relevant one.

  4. View and Download Passbook – Your EPF passbook opens in PDF format. Click Download Passbook or save it as PDF for future reference.

How to Check EPF Balance via UMANG App

The UMANG app (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) provides a convenient mobile option to access your UAN passbook. Here’s how:

  1. Download and Install UMANG App – Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

  2. Register or Log In – Create an account using your mobile number.

  3. Access EPFO Services – Search for EPFO in the app, select it, then go to Employee Centric Services.

  4. View Passbook – Tap View Passbook.

  5. Enter UAN and OTP – Input your UAN, receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, and verify.

  6. Select Member ID and Download – Choose the relevant Member ID to view and download your passbook as a PDF.

Important Points About Your UAN Passbook

  • Your UAN must be activated to access the passbook.

  • Settled accounts, exempted establishments, and inactive accounts cannot access this service.

  • EPF contributions are updated in the passbook typically within a few days to a month, depending on employer submission timelines.

By following these simple steps, employees can stay updated on their EPF balance and financial planning. The digital UAN passbook ensures transparency and ease of access, making it simpler to manage your retirement savings efficiently.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 4:35 PM IST
EPF Balance Check: How To Download Your UAN Passbook Online Step By Step- Everything You Need To Know

