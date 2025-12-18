LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran Nidhhi Agarwal Sandesh Jhingan Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices in India extended their upward momentum on Thursday, rising further amid strong global cues and sustained safe-haven demand. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of gold. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 18, 2025. Get the latest 18 carat, 22 carat, 24 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Delhi.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 18, 2025 12:03:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold rate in India: Gold prices in India extended their upward momentum on Thursday, rising further amid strong global cues and sustained safe-haven demand. A weaker US dollar, easing bond yields, and heightened uncertainty in global markets continued to support the rally in the yellow metal. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of gold. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 18, 2025.

You Might Be Interested In

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 18, 2025, Thursday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,484
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,360 
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,113

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,571 ₹12,440 ₹10,380
Mumbai ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113
Delhi ₹13,499 ₹12,375 ₹10,128
Kolkata ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113
Bangalore ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113
Hyderabad ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113
Kerala ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113
Pune ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113
Vadodara ₹13,489 ₹12,365 ₹10,118
Ahmedabad ₹13,489 ₹12,365 ₹10,118

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,240 ₹22,400 ₹2,24,000
Mumbai ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000
Delhi ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000
Kolkata ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000
Bangalore ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000
Hyderabad ₹2,240 ₹22,400 ₹2,24,000
Kerala ₹2,240 ₹22,400 ₹2,24,000
Pune ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000
Vadodara ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000
Ahmedabad ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000
First published on: Dec 18, 2025 12:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 18 carat gold price24 carat gold pricedelhi 24k gold priceGold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025gold price dropgold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in hyderabadgold rategold rate in indiagold rate todaymcx gold ratemcx silver ratesilver ratesilver rate in indiasilver rate today

RELATED News

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Anant Ambani Gifts Football Icon ‘Richard Mille RM 003-V2’ Watch; Know All About This Ultra-Rare Timepiece

QAD | Redzone Accelerates India Momentum with 20-Year Anniversary and Next-Gen Intelligent Manufacturing Vision

UIDAI Confirms Aadhaar Database Security: India’s System Remains Cyber-Secure With Continuous Testing And Monitoring

Sumit Woods Limited Appointed as Developer for Redevelopment of Pruthvi Enclave CHS Ltd. Borivali (East)

PixAI Technologies Partners with Orbit Capital to Support Global Expansion of Multi-Vertical AI Platforms

LATEST NEWS

The Paradox of Indian Football: Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour In Spotlight As The Domestic Game Struggles

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Amar Upadhyay Shocked By Six-Year Leap, Says ‘Mihir Betrays Tulsi Again’

What Is China’s Secret ‘Manhattan Project’? Inside Beijing’s High-Stakes Bid To Break Western Control Over Advanced Semiconductor Chips

Ashes Snicko Row Returns As Ben Stokes Fumes Over Jamie Smith Decision

‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event

Meet Parv Singh: Payal Gaming’s Rumoured Boyfriend Trends After Private Viral Video Sparks Online Frenzy Across Social Media

Statue of Unity Designer Ram Sutar Dies, Tributes Pour In Nation Wide

‘Support Shouldn’t Be Selective’: Sandesh Jhingan On India’s Football Fan Divide Amid Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Fires Back At Farhana Bhatt’s ‘Undeserving’ Claim: ‘Dhele Ka Fark Nahi’ Sparks Debate

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS