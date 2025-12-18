Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold rate in India: Gold prices in India extended their upward momentum on Thursday, rising further amid strong global cues and sustained safe-haven demand. A weaker US dollar, easing bond yields, and heightened uncertainty in global markets continued to support the rally in the yellow metal. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of gold. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 18, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 18, 2025, Thursday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,484
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,360
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,113
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|18K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|24K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,571
|₹12,440
|₹10,380
|Mumbai
|₹13,484
|₹12,360
|₹10,113
|Delhi
|₹13,499
|₹12,375
|₹10,128
|Kolkata
|₹13,484
|₹12,360
|₹10,113
|Bangalore
|₹13,484
|₹12,360
|₹10,113
|Hyderabad
|₹13,484
|₹12,360
|₹10,113
|Kerala
|₹13,484
|₹12,360
|₹10,113
|Pune
|₹13,484
|₹12,360
|₹10,113
|Vadodara
|₹13,489
|₹12,365
|₹10,118
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,489
|₹12,365
|₹10,118
Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹2,240
|₹22,400
|₹2,24,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,110
|₹21,100
|₹2,11,000
|Delhi
|₹2,110
|₹21,100
|₹2,11,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,110
|₹21,100
|₹2,11,000
|Bangalore
|₹2,110
|₹21,100
|₹2,11,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,240
|₹22,400
|₹2,24,000
|Kerala
|₹2,240
|₹22,400
|₹2,24,000
|Pune
|₹2,110
|₹21,100
|₹2,11,000
|Vadodara
|₹2,110
|₹21,100
|₹2,11,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹2,110
|₹21,100
|₹2,11,000
