Gold and Silver Price Today on 18 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold rate in India: Gold prices in India extended their upward momentum on Thursday, rising further amid strong global cues and sustained safe-haven demand. A weaker US dollar, easing bond yields, and heightened uncertainty in global markets continued to support the rally in the yellow metal. Meanwhile, silver prices in India also followed a similar trend, mirroring the movement of gold. Analysts believe that fluctuations in precious metals prices are temporary, so investors are closely tracking the gold price on December 18, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on December 18, 2025, Thursday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,484

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,360

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 10,113

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 18K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 24K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,571 ₹12,440 ₹10,380 Mumbai ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113 Delhi ₹13,499 ₹12,375 ₹10,128 Kolkata ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113 Bangalore ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113 Hyderabad ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113 Kerala ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113 Pune ₹13,484 ₹12,360 ₹10,113 Vadodara ₹13,489 ₹12,365 ₹10,118 Ahmedabad ₹13,489 ₹12,365 ₹10,118

Silver Rate Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,240 ₹22,400 ₹2,24,000 Mumbai ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000 Delhi ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000 Kolkata ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000 Bangalore ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000 Hyderabad ₹2,240 ₹22,400 ₹2,24,000 Kerala ₹2,240 ₹22,400 ₹2,24,000 Pune ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000 Vadodara ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,110 ₹21,100 ₹2,11,000