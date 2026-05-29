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Home > Business News > RBI Email Scam Alert: “Free Money” Offer, Fake Donation & Lottery Trap Exposed As Fraud; Key Steps To Stay Alert And Protected

RBI Email Scam Alert: “Free Money” Offer, Fake Donation & Lottery Trap Exposed As Fraud; Key Steps To Stay Alert And Protected

A fake RBI email scam offering lottery or donation rewards is circulating online. Authorities confirm it is fraudulent, urging users to avoid links, protect data, and stay alert against cyber fraud.

RBI Email Scam Alert
RBI Email Scam Alert

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 15:15 IST

Fake RBI Email Scam Alert: Don’t Fall for the Digital Jackpot Trap- So, there is this fake RBI email scam going around online, it’s kind of pretending to offer a “Donation Program 2026” kind of thing or lottery compensation rewards, but really it’s only a trap, made to pull out money and personal details, from you. Some authorities have already confirmed that the Reserve Bank of India has no such scheme, and it never asks for any fees in that exact manner. The message can look official , like super legit, but it is basically digital bait , dressed up with credibility. If an email claims easy money, like it’s just coming from nowhere, take a second , pause before clicking on anything. Keep your senses on, verify the source , and remember RBI communications do not arrive with random jackpot stories or hidden payment requests.

PIB Fact Check Clarification About RBI Email

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has confirmed that the circulating email claiming to be from the Reserve Bank of India is fake. RBI has not issued any such email or scheme and does not run donation programs, lottery compensation schemes, or similar financial funds at all times.

Decline In Bank Fraud Cases In India (FY26) – RBI Report

  • Bank fraud cases declined for the third consecutive year in FY26, according to RBI.
  • Despite fewer cases, the total amount involved in frauds increased sharply.
  • Total fraud cases: 10,114 in FY26
  • Compared to 23,722 in FY25 and 35,800 in FY24
  • Total fraud amount rose to ₹48,021 crore in FY26
  • Compared to ₹32,803 crore in FY25 and ₹11,013 crore in FY24
  • Public sector banks accounted for ₹35,709 crore in fraud value
  • Private sector banks reported ₹11,399 crore
  • Fraud related to advances (loans and credit facilities) remained the biggest concern
  • 8,640 cases involved ₹40,774 crore, around 85% of total fraud amount in FY26

Stay Safe Online: Public Advisory Against Digital Scams And RBI Email

Authorities are urging everyone to stay alert because online scams are getting smarter every day. That “too good to be true” email or message? It probably is.

  • Don’t click on suspicious links, even if they look official or urgent.
  • Never share personal, banking, or financial details with unknown sources.
  • Avoid replying to random emails, SMS, or calls promising rewards or asking for verification.
  • Always double-check before you trust-scammers love panic and quick clicks.
  • Report anything suspicious directly to PIB Fact Check through official channels.

Think before you click-because one careless tap can turn into a costly mistake.

Also Read: Who Is Santiago Martin? Meet The “Lottery King Of India” Behind Tea Shop Roots, $164 Million Political Donations & Legal Controversies

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RBI Email Scam Alert: “Free Money” Offer, Fake Donation & Lottery Trap Exposed As Fraud; Key Steps To Stay Alert And Protected
Tags: digital scam awarenessfake RBI emailonline fraud IndiaPIB fact check RBI scamRBI email scam alert

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RBI Email Scam Alert: “Free Money” Offer, Fake Donation & Lottery Trap Exposed As Fraud; Key Steps To Stay Alert And Protected

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RBI Email Scam Alert: “Free Money” Offer, Fake Donation & Lottery Trap Exposed As Fraud; Key Steps To Stay Alert And Protected
RBI Email Scam Alert: “Free Money” Offer, Fake Donation & Lottery Trap Exposed As Fraud; Key Steps To Stay Alert And Protected
RBI Email Scam Alert: “Free Money” Offer, Fake Donation & Lottery Trap Exposed As Fraud; Key Steps To Stay Alert And Protected
RBI Email Scam Alert: “Free Money” Offer, Fake Donation & Lottery Trap Exposed As Fraud; Key Steps To Stay Alert And Protected

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