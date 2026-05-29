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Home > Business News > Who Is Santiago Martin? Meet The “Lottery King Of India” Behind Tea Shop Roots, $164 Million Political Donations & Legal Controversies

Who Is Santiago Martin? Meet The “Lottery King Of India” Behind Tea Shop Roots, $164 Million Political Donations & Legal Controversies

Santiago Martin, known as India’s Lottery King, built a major lottery empire, expanded into political funding, gained influence across states, and remains linked to business success, donations, and legal scrutiny.

Meet the “Lottery King Of India”
Meet the “Lottery King Of India”

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 14:41 IST

Who is Santiago Martin? Santiago Martin is an Indian businessman, famously known as the “Lottery King of India” – though that title doesn’t come from luck alone, not really. He is the founder and chairman of the Martin Group of Companies, and he built a huge presence in lottery distribution and other connected ventures across India. Born in 1961, his story didn’t begin in boardrooms. It began in real hard grind. At one point, he worked as a teenage daily-wage labourer in Myanmar, then later came back to India. After that, he managed a small tea shop in Tamil Nadu. Little by little, he moved into the selling of lottery tickets, and from there, he scaled it into a large business empire. That’s how he became a well-known figure in India’s lottery world and also in the political funding space too.

Business Rise: The Making of India’s “Lottery King”

Santiago Martin didn’t begin with some big blueprint, more like lottery tickets in Tamil Nadu and a sharp eye for chance. At first it was only small-time sales, but slowly it became something more organized, built around a “two-digit” scratch card model, which kinda grabbed attention and scaled fast. After that, he went on to found Future Gaming and Hotel Services under the Martin Group, and that ended up being the backbone for his growing setup. From one region to multiple states, his lottery network spread quietly like wildfire. Just step by step, those small tickets turned into a massive business machine. By then, people started calling him India’s “Lottery King,” and honestly, it stuck.

The Lottery King Family Power Shift: From Business To Political Ballot

The 2026 election results kinda threw the Martin family into a surprising political spotlight, and it looks like business influence turned into very real electoral wins, even across different parties-almost like it happened quietly, but also not. What really stands out is that one family now shows up in multiple political camps at the same time, reshaping its public presence from purely commerce-based reach into governance and those inner power corridors too.

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  • Leema Rose Martin (Wife): She managed to win a seat while contesting on the AIADMK banner, which is a strong entry into mainstream state politics. That also adds direct legislative influence to the Lottery King’s wider family presence.
  • Jose Charles Martin (Son): He secured victory under the TVK party, extending the Lottery King’s family footprint into fresher political movements and reinforcing influence among newer voter groups.
  • Aadhav Arjuna (Son-in-law): He won under the NDA coalition, giving the Lottery King’s extended family network a more national-style alignment across major alliances.

Wealth & Political Donations Of The Lottery King Of India 

Santiago Martin’s business empire didn’t only grow big, it grew kind of loud in political finance too, you know. His company turned into one of India’s largest buyers of electoral bonds, and reports say it put in more than ₹1,368 crore (roughly $165 million) as political contributions. With funding on that level , it’s no surprise he landed in the middle of India’s political donations debates. And beyond the donation headlines his fortune is described in public estimates as multi–thousand-crore, even if no one officially publishes his exact net worth. It feels like a high stakes game where commerce, politics and influence all overlap, and he somehow stays right there at the center of the board. Still shaping influence today.

Controversies & Legal Storm: The Other Side Of The Lottery Empire

Behind the giant business empire, Santiago Martin’s name has been showing up in serious legal scrutiny too, and honestly it’s not a quiet type of attention. He’s been pulled into multiple investigations by federal agencies, with accusations that move around-lottery-linked fraud at one point, tax irregularities in another, and money laundering concerns too. Some reports even suggest that authorities have frozen or seized assets totaling more than ₹1,000 crore, which makes the ongoing probes feel even heavier. It really makes a strange contrast: one side is this powerful financial network, and the other side is this legal weather storm constantly circling it. And that push-pull keeps the story of his sway from being simple, not at all.

(Disclaimer: These information are publicly available and taken from open sources for general awareness and informational purposes only not verified information.)

Also Read: Cockroach Janta Party Loses Nearly 4,00,000 Followers As Viral Satirical Instagram Page Faces Bot Allegations

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Who Is Santiago Martin? Meet The “Lottery King Of India” Behind Tea Shop Roots, $164 Million Political Donations & Legal Controversies
Tags: Future GamingLottery King of IndiaMartin Grouppolitical donations IndiaSantiago Martin

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Who Is Santiago Martin? Meet The “Lottery King Of India” Behind Tea Shop Roots, $164 Million Political Donations & Legal Controversies

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Who Is Santiago Martin? Meet The “Lottery King Of India” Behind Tea Shop Roots, $164 Million Political Donations & Legal Controversies
Who Is Santiago Martin? Meet The “Lottery King Of India” Behind Tea Shop Roots, $164 Million Political Donations & Legal Controversies
Who Is Santiago Martin? Meet The “Lottery King Of India” Behind Tea Shop Roots, $164 Million Political Donations & Legal Controversies
Who Is Santiago Martin? Meet The “Lottery King Of India” Behind Tea Shop Roots, $164 Million Political Donations & Legal Controversies

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