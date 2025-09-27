LIVE TV
Home > Business > FIFI Supports Vision 2030 for Boosting India-Russia Agri-Food Cooperation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 21:36:07 IST

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 27: The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) was invited for a high-level engagement with the visiting Russian delegation, at The Oberoi, New Delhi. The interactions aim to accelerate growth in agricultural trade between India and Russia and to advance the bilateral agri-food agenda in ways that benefit Indian consumers, producers, and businesses. The deliberations marked the visit of Mr. Maxim Marcovich, Deputy Minister (Secretary), Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, who was accompanied by distinguished dignitaries including Mr. Ivan Nosov, CEO of SBER Bank, Mr. Iliya Ilushin, Head of Russian Agro Industry, Dr. Konstantin Malashenkov, Counselor (Agriculture) at the Russian Embassy in India, and others. While the FIFI delegates included Mr. Amit Lohani, Mr. Manoj Duggar, Mr. Pankaj Singhal, Mr. Puneet Gupta, Mr Rakesh Banga, and Mr Uday Chugh.

The discussions were held in continuation of the vision laid out by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, emphasizing India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and deepening cooperation with global partners in the agri-food sector.

FIFI board members presented their collective perspectives on India’s evolving role in global food trade. The forum reiterated its commitment to contribute actively towards expanding opportunities, fostering knowledge exchange, and building resilient partnerships with international stakeholders.

Upon being asked, Mr. Amit Lohani, Founder Director of FIFI, stated, “We believe that this opportune time presents a great opportunity to deepen India-Russia trade collaboration in ways that protect consumer interests, create value for businesses, and ensure sustainability. FIFI is proud to be at the forefront of this India-Russia agri-food trade expansion. We believe that through collaborative efforts between government, businesses, and related stakeholders, we will help enhance the bilateral trade dynamics. As a trade body we remain committed to shaping a trade environment that strengthens export competitiveness, ensures consumer benefit, and deepens the strategic partnership between our two great economies.”

In statements about India-Russia trade, Russian authorities (including Mr. Marcovich) have emphasized that, “the Russian market offers a large scope for export of agricultural and food products” from India, and that Moscow aims on supporting greater market access for Indian companies.

“Key priorities for advancing India-Russia agri-food trade includes easing market access, investing in supply chain efficiencies, diversifying India’s export basket, creating awareness about Russian products in India, and building consumer trust through branding and awareness. These measures not only strengthen bilateral ties but also advance interests of Indian consumers,” said Uday Chugh, Founder Director FIFI.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimeragricultural-exportsbilateral-tradebusinesswire-indiaindia-russiamarket-access

QUICK LINKS