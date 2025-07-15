First Ever Tesla Showroom Opens Doors in Mumbai with its Model 3 and Model Y, Next Stop Delhi

Tesla is set to make a grand debut in the Indian market today, July 15, with the opening of its first showroom at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. This flagship outlet will serve as an experience centre, giving visitors a firsthand look at Tesla’s advanced features and cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) technology, alongside facilitating sales.

Tesla India Released Teaser

Ahead of this highly anticipated launch, Tesla’s India-focused account on X (formerly Twitter) teased the development last Friday with a cryptic post saying “Coming soon,” accompanied by an image hinting at a July 2025 India debut.

Model Y And Model 3

Two of Tesla’s globally recognized EV models—the Model Y and Model 3—will be on display at the new showroom. Among them, the Model Y is expected to be the first to be made available for purchase in India. These units are being imported from Tesla’s manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China.

According to media reports, five completely built-up (CBU) Model Y vehicles have already arrived in Mumbai. Each car has a base price of approximately Rs. 27.7 lakh (equivalent to 31,988 US dollars). However, with a hefty 70% import duty applied to EVs priced below 40,000 US dollars, the total cost is projected to exceed Rs. 48 lakh—including around Rs. 21 lakh in import taxes—before adding goods and services tax (GST) and insurance.

Despite the steep initial pricing, Tesla plans to reduce costs in the future by exploring local assembly or contract manufacturing options. This could significantly lower prices for Indian buyers over time.

Inside The Model Y

Buyers can start placing orders for the Model Y beginning July 15, with the first deliveries expected to start in August. The Model Y, a crossover SUV, boasts a claimed range of over 570 kilometers on a single charge and will be offered in two variants. According to reports, the rear-wheel drive version will be priced at approximately Rs. 59.89 lakh, with the total on-road cost expected to be around Rs. 61 lakh.

A Closer Look at the Model 3

Tesla’s more affordable option, the Model 3, will also be showcased at the Mumbai showroom but is expected to be released for sale later in 2025. The top-tier version of the Model 3 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, offers a range of up to 507 kilometers, and reaches a top speed of 162 km/h. In the United States, the base price of the Model 3 starts at USD 29,990 (around Rs. 25.99 lakh). Thanks to India’s updated EV policy, which lowers the import duty to 15% for eligible vehicles, the estimated ex-showroom price for the Model 3 in India could be around Rs. 29.79 lakh. However, after adding state taxes, registration fees, and other costs, the final on-road price is likely to surpass Rs. 40 lakh—placing it in direct competition with models like the BYD Seal.

The Mumbai showroom launch follows Tesla receiving a trade certificate from the Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO), which allows it to display, test-drive, and sell vehicles in India. The company has secured a five-year lease for a 4,000-square-foot retail space in the BKC area, at a monthly rent of Rs. 35 lakh. Notably, the space is located near Apple’s flagship store, underscoring Tesla’s intent to establish a premium retail presence in the country.

Next Tesla Showroom In Delhi

Following its Mumbai launch, Tesla is reportedly planning to open a second showroom in Delhi. For now, the company is expected to concentrate its operations in these two key metro cities. There has been no official word on expansion into other Indian cities yet.

