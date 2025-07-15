Key Stocks To Watch Today, July 15: HCL Tech, LIC, Tata Technologies, Rallis India; Here is Everything You Need To Know

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat note, with a slight upward tilt, as investors remain cautious and prefer to wait on the sidelines amid mixed global cues and ongoing earnings season. The BSE Sensex settled at 82,253 points, down 247 points or 0.30%, while the NSE Nifty closed at 25,082, down 67 points or 0.27%.

In terms of global cues, major US indices were largely muted. The S&P 500 edged up 0.14% to 6,268, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.20% higher at 44,459.

Here Are the Key Stocks To Watch

Rallis India

Rallis India posted a robust performance in Q1FY26, reporting a 22% jump in revenue to Rs. 957 crore, up from Rs. 783 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit after tax nearly doubled to Rs. 95 crore. The company attributed the growth to early monsoon conditions and signs of global demand revival for some of its products.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies reported Q1 revenue of Rs. 30,349 crore, a modest 0.3% increase quarter-on-quarter and 8.2% growth year-on-year. However, net profit dipped 10% to Rs. 3,843 crore. Revenue in constant currency terms fell 0.8% sequentially but rose 3.7% on an annual basis. The company expects constant currency revenue growth of 3–5% Y-o-Y going forward.

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies saw a sequential decline in revenue, which came in at Rs. 1,244 crore for the first quarter. Revenue from its services division stood at Rs. 963 crore, while net profit rose by 5.1% to Rs. 170 crore. Operating EBITDA was Rs. 200 crore, with a margin of 16.1%.

Life Insurance Company(LIC)

Home grown insurance firm LIC has announced a major leadership change. R Doraiswamy has been appointed as the new CEO and MD, taking over from Sat Pal Bhanoo, for a three-year term.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) received a Letter of Acceptance from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of a 7.3 km viaduct with seven station platforms under Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro project. The contract is valued at Rs. 447.42 crore and is expected to be completed in 36 months.

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty, along with Shree Naman Developers and JM Financial Properties, has received the go-ahead from the Committee of Creditors to acquire Hotel Horizon under the insolvency process. The deal is valued at Rs. 919 crore.

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceuticals has reached a settlement with Incyte Corporation over a lawsuit in the US related to deuruxolitinib. Under the agreement, Incyte will provide Sun Pharma with a non-exclusive license to use the drug for certain indications, including treatment of alopecia areata, marking the end of all current and future litigation between the two.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

