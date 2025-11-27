From LPG to Pension: Full List Of Key Changes Set To Take Effect From December 1

As the month of November comes to an end, several important deadlines are approaching for households and government employees. November 30 is the cut-off date for many mandatory filings and pension-related compliances. From December 1, a number of rules will change, including tax submissions, fuel price revisions, and pension paperwork. These updates are important because they can affect monthly budgets, savings, and essential day-to-day services.

Unified Pension Scheme

One of the most urgent deadlines is for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), a new framework introduced for Central Government employees. The scheme allows employees to shift from the National Pension System to a more assured-pension model.

However, those who want to make this shift must submit their option forms by November 30. The government has already extended the deadline once, and officials believe that the date will not be pushed further. This means that employees have very little time left to complete the required formalities. From December 1, the option to switch to UPS is unlikely to reopen.

Annual Life Certificate

Another major compliance involves lakhs of pensioners who need to submit their annual life certificate. This document is essential for the continued credit of their monthly pension. The last date for submission is also November 30.

Missing the deadline can lead to a temporary suspension of pension payments. Many pensioners now use the digital Jeevan Pramaan system, which allows online submission. However, banks and post offices will continue to accept walk-in submissions for those who prefer the offline method.

Tax-related filings

A number of direct tax compliances are also due on November 30. These include TDS statements for deductions made in October under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S. Individuals and organisations responsible for these filings are expected to complete them within the deadline to avoid penalties.

LPG rate revision

The price of LPG cylinders will be revised on December 1. Oil marketing companies update cooking gas rates on the first day of every month, based on global market prices and currency fluctuations. Any change will directly impact household expenses.