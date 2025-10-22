LIVE TV
Home > Business > GE Vernova to acquire remaining stake in Prolec JV for $5.28 billion

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 03:07:43 IST

(Reuters) -GE Vernova said on Tuesday that it would acquire the remaining 50% stake of Prolec GE, its unconsolidated joint venture with Xignux. The company said it would pay $5.28 billion at closing, funded equally between cash and debt. The power equipment maker said the deal would boost its Electrification segment's growth, betting on rising demand for grid technologies. The joint venture was originally established between Xignux and General Electric in 1995. Shares of GE Vernova were up marginally in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:07 AM IST
