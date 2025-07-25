Home > Business > GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?

GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?

GNG Electronics Ltd’s IPO, launched today, July 25, 2025, has been oversubscribed 41.42 times on Day 3, attracting strong investor interest. The ₹460 crore offering, consisting of a fresh issue and a sale of existing shares, highlights the company’s position in the growing refurbished electronics market. The IPO closes on July 25, 2025. Should you invest?

The company is a well-known player in the refurbished electronics industry, and is launching a ₹460 crore IPO. If you are an investor and are planning to participate? (Photo: Social)
The company is a well-known player in the refurbished electronics industry, and is launching a ₹460 crore IPO. If you are an investor and are planning to participate? (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 25, 2025 11:41:29 IST

GNG Electronics Ltd, a well-known company in the business of refurbished electronics products, has opened its IPO today, July 23, 2025 for subscription. The IPO will end on July 25, 2025 with the allotment date given is July 28, 2025. 

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) has launched its ₹460 crore IPO of fresh issue of equity shares and a sale of existing shares. 

The investor has shown their keen interest on day 3, the IPO is oversubscribed to 41.42 times. 

The company is a well-known player in the refurbished electronics industry, and is launching a ₹460 crore IPO. If you are an investor and are planning to participate, hereunder are the details you must know beforehand:  

Key Details:

• Issue Opens: July 23, 2025
• Issue Closes: July 25, 2025
• Allotment Date: July 28, 2025
• Price Band: ₹225 to ₹237 per share
• Minimum Investment: ₹14,931
• Maximum Lot Size: 33 shares
• Issue Size: The total issue size is ₹203.28 crore, comprising a fresh issue of up to ₹4,000 million and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,550,000 equity shares.

Consolidated Bid Details:

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) : 30.67x
Non-Institutional Investors: 115.17x
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 4.56x
(Data: July 25, 2025 | 11:33 AM)

About the Company

GNG Electronics Limited, the parent company of Electronics Bazaar, has a unique business model. The company specializes in sustainable electronics products and offers high-quality refurbished laptops and desktops tailored to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and organizations. It is the parent company of Electronics Bazaar, which provides refurbished IT equipment.

Through Electronics Bazaar, the company aims to provide affordable and reliable refurbished technology solutions globally. The company has a strong presence across India with a global footprint in UAE and USA markets. GNG Electronics is constantly striving to expand its reach with a focus on sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

Also Read: 

Tags: ipo

RELATED News

Blinkit Ambulance In Just 10 Minutes, Founder Deepinder Goyal Shares Progress
Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Adani and Many More In Focus
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Dropped, Check the Latest Rate for 10 Grams Today
Stock Market Today: RED ALERT Sensex And Nifty Slip Into The Red, Panic Hits Opening Session
GNG Electronics IPO Subscription Day 2: Oversubscribed, Want To know more?

LATEST NEWS

GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?
The Fantastic Four: First Steps X Fan Reviews, A Cosmic Hit Or Miss?
Only 6% of Youth Joined Companies Under PM’s Internship Scheme Despite 1.53 Lakh Offers- ‘NEWS X’
How A Pinch Of Cinnamon In Your Desi Chai Can Help With Seasonal Cold, Cough And Digestion
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash
PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome in Maldives, Set to Hold Bilateral Talks With President Muizzu
30 Days Of Paid Leave Approved! Good News For Government Employees
Tropical Storm Co-may Hits Philippines, Leaving 25 Dead & Over 278,000 Displaced
Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Four Children Killed Under Debris
Bill Clinton Among Nearly 50 Celebrities Who Sent Birthday Notes to Jeffrey Epstein: Report
GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?
GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?
GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?
GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?