LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News israel Microsoft SharePoint Hack CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank Jagdeep Dhankhar Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > Business > GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?

GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?

GNG Electronics Limited’s IPO opens tomorrow (July 23, 2025) and closes on July 25, 2025. The offering will raise ₹203.28 crore, with shares priced between ₹225 to ₹237. The company specializes in sustainable, high-quality refurbished IT products and has a strong presence in India, the UAE, and the USA. Investors can buy shares with a minimum investment of ₹14,931.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of GNG Electronics Ltd will open tomorrow, July 23, 2025 for subscription and will end on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Social)
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of GNG Electronics Ltd will open tomorrow, July 23, 2025 for subscription and will end on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 22, 2025 22:13:00 IST

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of GNG Electronics Ltd will open tomorrow, July 23, 2025 for subscription and will end on July 25, 2025.

The company is a well-known player in the refurbished electronics industry, and is launching a ₹460 crore IPO. This upcoming IPO will allow investors to participate in the growth of a rapidly expanding company that offers a fresh issue of equity shares and a sale of existing shares.

Key Details:
• Security Type: Equity Shares
• Company Name: GNG Electronics Limited
• Issue Opens: July 23, 2025
• Issue Closes: July 25, 2025
• Allotment Date: July 28, 2025
• Price Band: ₹225 to ₹237 per share
• Minimum Investment: ₹14,931
• Maximum Lot Size: 33 shares
• Issue Size: The total issue size is ₹203.28 crore, comprising a fresh issue of up to ₹4,000 million and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,550,000 equity shares.

About the Company

GNG Electronics Limited has a unique business model. The company specializes in sustainable electronics products and offers high-quality refurbished laptops and desktops tailored to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and organizations. It is the parent company of Electronics Bazaar, which provides refurbished IT equipment.

The company holds ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 accreditations and has a strong presence across India with a global footprint in international markets, including the UAE and the USA. Through Electronics Bazaar, the company aims to provide affordable and reliable refurbished technology solutions globally. GNG Electronics is constantly striving to expand its reach with a focus on sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Over the years, Electronics Bazaar has emerged as a trusted leader in the refurbished IT equipment market.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

Also Read: Monarch Surveyors IPO Oversubscribed On Day 1: Don’t Miss Out, See What Investors Need To Know!

Tags: iponew ipo

RELATED News

2025 Renault Triber Facelift Will Launch Tomorrow: What’s New After 5 Years & How It Could Change the Game?
India To Boost Bilateral Ties During PM Modi’s Visit To United Kingdom
Government Announces Sharp Drop In Bad Loans: Gross NPAs Fall From 9.11% To 2.58% In 4 Years – What This Means For You
Aadhaar Not Enough to Prove Voter Eligibility, Election Commission Tells Supreme Court
Coca-Cola to Launch Cane-Sugar Version of Its Signature Cola in the US

More News

Donald Trump: Obama Led ‘Treason Gang’, Urges DOJ To Nail Him For 2016 Russian Election Interference
Thomas Muller Plots One Last Dance: Headed To MLS
From Lauren Sánchez To Tom Holland: Celebrities Who Are Battling Dyslexia But Didn’t Give Up
Dark Chocolates vs Dates: Which One Is Healthier For Your Body?
Do Something Before It’s Too Late: Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down In Video As She Gets ‘Sick And Tired’ Of Harassment
Ahaan Panday Thanks Ranveer Singh For Showering Love On Saiyaara: Words Don’t Suffice
GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?
Christina Aguilera Puts A Glamorous, Edgy Spin To Her Iconic Versace Corset Dress Two Decades Later
Coca-Cola to Launch Cane-Sugar Version of Its Signature Cola in the US
Vaani Kapoor Opens Up About Colorism and Body Shaming In Bollywood: I Wasn’t Milky White
GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?
GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?
GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?
GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?