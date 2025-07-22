GNG Electronics IPO Opens Tomorrow: A ₹203 Crore Opportunity, Should You Invest?

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of GNG Electronics Ltd will open tomorrow, July 23, 2025 for subscription and will end on July 25, 2025.

The company is a well-known player in the refurbished electronics industry, and is launching a ₹460 crore IPO. This upcoming IPO will allow investors to participate in the growth of a rapidly expanding company that offers a fresh issue of equity shares and a sale of existing shares.

Key Details:

• Security Type: Equity Shares

• Company Name: GNG Electronics Limited

• Issue Opens: July 23, 2025

• Issue Closes: July 25, 2025

• Allotment Date: July 28, 2025

• Price Band: ₹225 to ₹237 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹14,931

• Maximum Lot Size: 33 shares

• Issue Size: The total issue size is ₹203.28 crore, comprising a fresh issue of up to ₹4,000 million and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,550,000 equity shares.

About the Company

GNG Electronics Limited has a unique business model. The company specializes in sustainable electronics products and offers high-quality refurbished laptops and desktops tailored to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and organizations. It is the parent company of Electronics Bazaar, which provides refurbished IT equipment.

The company holds ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 accreditations and has a strong presence across India with a global footprint in international markets, including the UAE and the USA. Through Electronics Bazaar, the company aims to provide affordable and reliable refurbished technology solutions globally. GNG Electronics is constantly striving to expand its reach with a focus on sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Over the years, Electronics Bazaar has emerged as a trusted leader in the refurbished IT equipment market.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

