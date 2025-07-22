Monarch Surveyors IPO Oversubscribed On Day 1: Don’t Miss Out, See What Investors Need To Know!

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd has shown a positive response from investors on Day 1. The issue was 12.15 times oversubscribed. The IPO opened on July 22, 2025, for public subscription and will remain open until July 24, 2025. The company is planning to raise approximately ₹94 crore through a Book-Built Issue.

The strong demand indicates rising confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. The subscription status on the first day has shown a tremendous response from the investors.

Subscription Status on Day 1: As of the first day of bidding, the IPO has been subscribed 12.15x overall. Key subscription data includes:

• Retail Investors: 27.60x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.21x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 18.30x

The details about the IPO are as follows:

• Price Band: ₹237- ₹250 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹3,00,000

• Lot size: 600 shares

• Maximum Lot: 3

• Bid Opening Date: July 22

• Bid Closing Date: July 24

• Allotment Date: July 25

Company Financials and Growth Outlook

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Ltd is a Pune-based company founded in 1999. It is in the business of providing comprehensive infrastructure consultancy services. These projects include conducting surveys, designing, and providing technical supervision for infrastructure projects. The company provides solutions and services across transportation, urban planning, environment, and water.

The company has expanded its operations outside India, to Sri Lanka and Bhutan, along with projects with Indian government institutions, road authorities, and municipal bodies.

The company has reported strong financial growth over the past year. Monarch Surveyors recorded revenues of ₹155.66 crore in FY2025. The net profit rose to ₹34.83 crore in FY2025.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

