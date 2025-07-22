Savy Infra And Logistics IPO Fully Subscribed: What Are The Key Dates, Objectives, And Company Overview?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Savy Infra and Logistics was oversubscribed on Day 2, attracting strong investor interest across Retail Investors and Non-Institutional Investors. The ₹70 crore public issue, which opened on July 21, will remain open for bidding until July 23.

The strong demand indicates rising confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. The details about the IPO are as follows:

• Price Band: ₹114- ₹120 per share

• Minimum Investment: ₹2,88,000

• Lot size: 1,200 shares

• Maximum Lot: 3

• Bid Opening Date: July 21

• Bid Closing Date: July 23

• Allotment Date: July 24

The subscription details for the second day are as follows:

Subscription Status on Day 2

As of the second day of bidding, the IPO has been subscribed 8.60x overall. Key subscription data includes:

• Retail Investors: 10.07x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 5.79x

• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 11.96x

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd was set to open for public subscription on July 21, 2025, and will close on July 23, 2025. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares, making it a 100% book-built issue. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component in this offering.

About the Company: Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd

Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd has its headquarters in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The core focus of the company is on infrastructure projects such as the construction of roads, excavation, grading, and utility works. The company’s core competence is in earthwork and foundation preparation for infrastructure projects. It provides integrated solutions across infrastructure, steel, and mining sectors.

The company initially started by supplying quartzite for construction but has since diversified into a broader range of services that include excavation, grading, utility installation, and paving.

The company has expanded its operations into logistics management, mainly in transportation and disposal of excavated materials, positioning itself as a comprehensive service provider in the infrastructure development space.

The primary objectives of the IPO are:

• Funding the company’s working capital requirements

• Meeting general corporate purposes

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors should read the official prospectus and consult financial advisors before investing.)

