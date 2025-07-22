Swastika Castal IPO Subscribed Over 2 Times Ahead Of Allotment: Key Dates, Price, And Investment Details

LIVE TV
Swastika Castal's IPO, worth ₹14 crore, has been heavily subscribed, with a 2.77x overall subscription on Day 2. Retail investors show strong interest at 4.48x. The IPO offers shares at ₹65 each, with a minimum investment of ₹1.3 lakh. The company specializes in aluminium casting and exports globally, serving clients like Hitachi and Siemens.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Swastika Castal has been fully subscribed on Day 2, attracting strong investor interest across segments.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 19:32:59 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Swastika Castal has been fully subscribed on Day 2, attracting strong investor interest across Retails Investors and Non-Institutional Investors. The ₹14 crore public issue, which opened on July 21, will remain open for bidding until July 23. 

The strong demand indicates rising confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

The details about the IPO are as follows:

• Price Band: ₹65 per share
• Minimum Investment: ₹1,30,000
• Lot size: 2,000 shares
• Maximum Lot: 3
• Bid Opening Date: July 21
• Bid Closing Date: July 23
• Allotment Date: July 24

The subscription details for the second day are hereunder:

Subscription Status on Day 2

As of the second day of bidding, the IPO has been subscribed 2.77x overall. Key subscription data includes:

• Retail Investors: 4.48x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.00x
• Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.36x

About Swastika Castal

Swastika Castal Ltd. was founded in 1996 but the company began its operations in 1997. The company specializes in aluminium casting and is based in Kolkata, West Bengal. Its corporate office is in Gujarat, with manufacturing operations there. Swastika Castal exports products to the US and Europe, serving major clients like Hitachi, Toshiba, ABB, SIEMENS, and GE.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Before making any investment, conduct thorough research and consult a financial advisor.)

iponew ipo

