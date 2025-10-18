LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price in Bangalore Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Gold and Silver Price in Bangalore Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Gold Price in Bangalore: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,010 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,101 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,829 per 10 grams.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 18, 2025 16:24:17 IST

Gold Price in Bangalore: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. The yellow metal prices are witnessing heightened interest from investors and buyers alike. 

What is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is the first day of the Diwali festival, when people worship Dhanvantari, the physician of the Devas and an avatar of Vishnu, who, according to Hindu scriptures, emerged during the Samudra Manthana holding Amrita (a nectar bestowing immortality) in one hand and a sacred text regarding Ayurveda in the other.

Today Gold Prices in India

On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,010 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,101 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,829 per 10 grams. 

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Bangalore 

24 Carat Gold Price in Bangalore (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 13,986

8 Gram- Rs 1,04,688

10 Gram- Rs 1,30,860

100 Gram- Rs 13,08,600

22 Carat Gold Price in Bangalore (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 11,995

8 Gram- Rs 95,960

10 Gram- Rs 1,19,950

100 Gram- Rs 11,99,500

18 Carat Gold Price in Bangalore (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 9,814

8 Gram- Rs 78,512 

10 Gram- Rs 98,140

100 Gram- Rs 9,81,400

Today Silver Prices in Bangalore 

According to the latest data from MCX, silver prices have witnessed a notable upward movement today. The following table highlights the current silver rates in Bangalore: 

1 Gram- Rs 180

8 Gram- Rs 1,440

10 Gram- Rs 1,880

100 Gram- Rs 18,000

1000 Gram- Rs 1,80,000

