Gold and Silver Price Today on December 2: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

With market sentiment remaining bullish, the yellow metal continues to trade near its recent highs. The cost of 100 grams of 24-carat gold has jumped by ₹27,300, while the price of 10 grams has risen by ₹2,730 over the past days. Despite this sharp rally, silver has actually delivered even stronger gains than gold since November.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

December 2, 2025

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India has been on a strong upward momentum for a few days now, driven by steady domestic demand and supportive global cues. With market sentiment remaining bullish, the yellow metal continues to trade near its recent highs. The cost of 100 grams of 24-carat gold has jumped by ₹27,300, while the price of 10 grams has risen by ₹2,730 over the past days.

Despite this sharp rally, silver has actually delivered even stronger gains than gold since November. Analysts note that as December begins, precious metals will rise, so investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on December 2, 2025. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the  24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,020
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,935
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,765

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,135 ₹12,040 ₹10,040
Mumbai ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765
Delhi  ₹13,035 ₹11,950 ₹9,780
Kolkata ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765
Bangalore ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765
Hyderabad ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765
Kerala ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765
Pune ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765
Vadodara ₹13,025 ₹11,940 ₹9,770
Ahmedabad ₹13,025 ₹11,940 ₹9,770

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000
Mumbai ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Delhi  ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Kolkata ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Bangalore ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Hyderabad ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000
Kerala ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000
Pune ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Vadodara ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
