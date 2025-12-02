Gold and Silver Price Today on December 2: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India has been on a strong upward momentum for a few days now, driven by steady domestic demand and supportive global cues. With market sentiment remaining bullish, the yellow metal continues to trade near its recent highs. The cost of 100 grams of 24-carat gold has jumped by ₹27,300, while the price of 10 grams has risen by ₹2,730 over the past days.

Despite this sharp rally, silver has actually delivered even stronger gains than gold since November. Analysts note that as December begins, precious metals will rise, so investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on December 2, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,020

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,935

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,765

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,135 ₹12,040 ₹10,040 Mumbai ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765 Delhi ₹13,035 ₹11,950 ₹9,780 Kolkata ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765 Bangalore ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765 Hyderabad ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765 Kerala ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765 Pune ₹13,020 ₹11,935 ₹9,765 Vadodara ₹13,025 ₹11,940 ₹9,770 Ahmedabad ₹13,025 ₹11,940 ₹9,770

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000 Mumbai ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Delhi ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Kolkata ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Bangalore ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Hyderabad ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000 Kerala ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000 Pune ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Vadodara ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000