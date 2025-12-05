LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on December 5: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 5: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today in India (5 December 2025): Gold prices in India witnessed a noticeable decline, Get the latest 24 carat, 22 carat, 18 carat gold price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 5, 2025 12:54:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 5: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price Today (5 December 2025): Gold prices in India witnessed a noticeable decline, marking a shift from the recent tally that had kept the market upbeat. The fall is being attributed to profit-booking among investors, softer global cues, and fluctuations in the international bullion market. Gold futures on MCX hovered around 1,30,000, reflecting a loss of momentum after struggling to remain above the key resistance. Meanwhile, the silver rate in India stood flat and took a breather from its all-time high rally. Analysts suggest this correction may only be temporary, so investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on December 3, 2025. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,993
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,910
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,745

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today  18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,091 ₹12,000 ₹10,015
Mumbai ₹12,993 ₹11,910 ₹9,745
Delhi ₹13,008 ₹11,925 ₹9,760
Kolkata ₹12,993 ₹11,910 ₹9,760
Bangalore ₹12,993 ₹11,910 ₹9,760
Hyderabad ₹12,993 ₹11,910 ₹9,760
Kerala ₹12,993 ₹11,910 ₹9,760
Pune ₹12,993 ₹11,910 ₹9,760
Vadodara ₹12,998 ₹11,915 ₹9,750
Ahmedabad ₹12,998 ₹11,915 ₹9,750

Silver Rate Today in India in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today  1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000
Mumbai ₹1,870 ₹18,700 ₹1,87,000
Delhi ₹1,870 ₹18,700 ₹1,87,000
Kolkata ₹1,870 ₹18,700 ₹1,87,000
Bangalore ₹1,870 ₹18,700 ₹1,87,000
Hyderabad ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000
Kerala ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000
Pune ₹1,870 ₹18,700 ₹1,87,000
Vadodara ₹1,870 ₹18,700 ₹1,87,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,870 ₹18,700 ₹1,87,000
First published on: Dec 5, 2025 12:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 100gm silver price10gm silver price18k gold price22k gold price24k gold pricegold and silver price today on december 5gold price in hyderabadgold price in indiagold rate in chennaigold rate in delhigold rate todaymcx gold price livemcx silver price livesilver price in delhisilver price in indaisilver rate today

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 5: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS