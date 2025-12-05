Gold and Silver Price Today on December 5: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price Today (5 December 2025): Gold prices in India witnessed a noticeable decline, marking a shift from the recent tally that had kept the market upbeat. The fall is being attributed to profit-booking among investors, softer global cues, and fluctuations in the international bullion market. Gold futures on MCX hovered around 1,30,000, reflecting a loss of momentum after struggling to remain above the key resistance. Meanwhile, the silver rate in India stood flat and took a breather from its all-time high rally. Analysts suggest this correction may only be temporary, so investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on December 3, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,993
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,910
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,745
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,091
|₹12,000
|₹10,015
|Mumbai
|₹12,993
|₹11,910
|₹9,745
|Delhi
|₹13,008
|₹11,925
|₹9,760
|Kolkata
|₹12,993
|₹11,910
|₹9,760
|Bangalore
|₹12,993
|₹11,910
|₹9,760
|Hyderabad
|₹12,993
|₹11,910
|₹9,760
|Kerala
|₹12,993
|₹11,910
|₹9,760
|Pune
|₹12,993
|₹11,910
|₹9,760
|Vadodara
|₹12,998
|₹11,915
|₹9,750
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,998
|₹11,915
|₹9,750
Silver Rate Today in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,960
|₹19,600
|₹1,96,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,870
|₹18,700
|₹1,87,000
|Delhi
|₹1,870
|₹18,700
|₹1,87,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,870
|₹18,700
|₹1,87,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,870
|₹18,700
|₹1,87,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,960
|₹19,600
|₹1,96,000
|Kerala
|₹1,960
|₹19,600
|₹1,96,000
|Pune
|₹1,870
|₹18,700
|₹1,87,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,870
|₹18,700
|₹1,87,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,870
|₹18,700
|₹1,87,000
