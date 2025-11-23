LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today On November 23: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today On November 23: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices on November 23 reflect global economic signals, demand shifts, and local taxes. Gold stays strong as a safe-haven asset while silver gains from industrial demand. City-wise price variations arise from purity levels, GST, and regional market trends.

GOLD AND SILVER PRICE TODAY
GOLD AND SILVER PRICE TODAY

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 23, 2025 13:59:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today On November 23: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

The fascination with precious metals, especially gold and silver, has not lessened at all, as they are still used for traditional investments and inflation hedges. The current state of the market as of November 23, 2025, shows a steady, cautious optimism which is a result of global economic indicators and central bank policies. Gold more than ever is keeping its position at the top, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions are the main factors that are making gold look more attractive as a safe investment. Silver, which is commonly perceived as an industrial metal faced with greater volatility, is following the footsteps of gold but at the same time, the growing industrial demand in environmentally friendly technologies is also contributing to its rise. Investors in the market are now paying close attention to the US Dollar index and Treasury yields because they are the main external factors that are controlling short-term price changes of metals in major Indian cities.

    Gold Rate in India 

    According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 23, 2025, Sunday. 

    24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 1,26,880

    22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 1,15,500

    18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 93,555

    City 24 Karat Gold (99.9% Purity) 22 Karat Gold (91.6% Purity) 18 Karat Gold (75.0% Purity)
    Chennai ₹ 1,26,880 ₹ 1,16,300 ₹ 97,000
    Hyderabad ₹ 1,24,740 ₹ 1,14,345 ₹ 93,555
    Delhi ₹ 1,25,990 ₹ 1,15,500 ₹ 94,530
    Mumbai ₹ 1,24,540 ₹ 1,14,161 ₹ 93,405
    Kolkata ₹ 1,24,380 ₹ 1,14,015 ₹ 93,285
    Bangalore ₹ 1,24,640 ₹ 1,14,253 ₹ 93,480

    Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities 

    City Silver Price per 10 Grams (₹) Silver Price per 1 Kilogram (₹)
    Chennai ₹ 1,720 ₹ 1,72,000
    Hyderabad ₹ 1,720 ₹ 1,72,000
    Delhi (New Delhi) ₹ 1,640 ₹ 1,64,000
    Mumbai ₹ 1,640 ₹ 1,64,000
    Kolkata ₹ 1,640 ₹ 1,64,000
    Bangalore ₹ 1,640 ₹ 1,64,000

    First published on: Nov 23, 2025 1:59 PM IST
    QUICK LINKS