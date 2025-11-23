Gold and Silver Price Today On November 23: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

The fascination with precious metals, especially gold and silver, has not lessened at all, as they are still used for traditional investments and inflation hedges. The current state of the market as of November 23, 2025, shows a steady, cautious optimism which is a result of global economic indicators and central bank policies. Gold more than ever is keeping its position at the top, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions are the main factors that are making gold look more attractive as a safe investment. Silver, which is commonly perceived as an industrial metal faced with greater volatility, is following the footsteps of gold but at the same time, the growing industrial demand in environmentally friendly technologies is also contributing to its rise. Investors in the market are now paying close attention to the US Dollar index and Treasury yields because they are the main external factors that are controlling short-term price changes of metals in major Indian cities.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 23, 2025, Sunday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 1,26,880

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 1,15,500

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 93,555

City 24 Karat Gold (99.9% Purity) 22 Karat Gold (91.6% Purity) 18 Karat Gold (75.0% Purity) Chennai ₹ 1,26,880 ₹ 1,16,300 ₹ 97,000 Hyderabad ₹ 1,24,740 ₹ 1,14,345 ₹ 93,555 Delhi ₹ 1,25,990 ₹ 1,15,500 ₹ 94,530 Mumbai ₹ 1,24,540 ₹ 1,14,161 ₹ 93,405 Kolkata ₹ 1,24,380 ₹ 1,14,015 ₹ 93,285 Bangalore ₹ 1,24,640 ₹ 1,14,253 ₹ 93,480

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City Silver Price per 10 Grams (₹) Silver Price per 1 Kilogram (₹) Chennai ₹ 1,720 ₹ 1,72,000 Hyderabad ₹ 1,720 ₹ 1,72,000 Delhi (New Delhi) ₹ 1,640 ₹ 1,64,000 Mumbai ₹ 1,640 ₹ 1,64,000 Kolkata ₹ 1,640 ₹ 1,64,000 Bangalore ₹ 1,640 ₹ 1,64,000

Also Read: Gold and Silver Price Today on November 19: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore