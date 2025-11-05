Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India witnessed another decline today, following global market trends and a stronger US dollar. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped sharply, while silver prices also showed downward movements. As the wedding season is here, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 5, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Banglore.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 05, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,148

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,135

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,111

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Rate Today 22K Rate Today 18K Rate Today Chennai ₹12,197 ₹11,180 ₹9,325 Mumbai ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111 Delhi ₹12,163 ₹11,150 ₹9,126 Kolkata ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111 Bangalore ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111 Hyderabad ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111 Kerala ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111 Pune ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111 Vadodara ₹12,153 ₹11,140 ₹9,116 Ahmedabad ₹12,153 ₹11,140 ₹9,116

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram Rate Today 100 Gram Rate Today 1 Kg Rate Today Chennai ₹1,630 ₹16,300 ₹1,63,000 Mumbai ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500 Delhi ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500 Kolkata ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500 Bangalore ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500 Hyderabad ₹1,630 ₹16,300 ₹1,63,000 Kerala ₹1,630 ₹16,300 ₹1,63,000 Pune ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500 Vadodara ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500 Ahmedabad ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500