Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India witnessed another decline today, following global market trends and a stronger US dollar. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped sharply, while silver prices also showed downward movements. As the wedding season is here, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 5, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Banglore.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 05, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,148
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,135
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,111
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Rate Today
|22K Rate Today
|18K Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹12,197
|₹11,180
|₹9,325
|Mumbai
|₹12,148
|₹11,135
|₹9,111
|Delhi
|₹12,163
|₹11,150
|₹9,126
|Kolkata
|₹12,148
|₹11,135
|₹9,111
|Bangalore
|₹12,148
|₹11,135
|₹9,111
|Hyderabad
|₹12,148
|₹11,135
|₹9,111
|Kerala
|₹12,148
|₹11,135
|₹9,111
|Pune
|₹12,148
|₹11,135
|₹9,111
|Vadodara
|₹12,153
|₹11,140
|₹9,116
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,153
|₹11,140
|₹9,116
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram Rate Today
|100 Gram Rate Today
|1 Kg Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,630
|₹16,300
|₹1,63,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,505
|₹15,050
|₹1,50,500
|Delhi
|₹1,505
|₹15,050
|₹1,50,500
|Kolkata
|₹1,505
|₹15,050
|₹1,50,500
|Bangalore
|₹1,505
|₹15,050
|₹1,50,500
|Hyderabad
|₹1,630
|₹16,300
|₹1,63,000
|Kerala
|₹1,630
|₹16,300
|₹1,63,000
|Pune
|₹1,505
|₹15,050
|₹1,50,500
|Vadodara
|₹1,505
|₹15,050
|₹1,50,500
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,505
|₹15,050
|₹1,50,500
