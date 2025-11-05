LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India witnessed another decline today, following global market trends and a stronger US dollar. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped sharply, while silver prices also showed downward movements. As the wedding season is here, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 5, 2025.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 5, 2025 11:17:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India witnessed another decline today, following global market trends and a stronger US dollar. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped sharply, while silver prices also showed downward movements. As the wedding season is here, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 5, 2025. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Banglore. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 05, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,148
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,135
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,111

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City  24K Rate Today  22K Rate Today 18K Rate Today 
Chennai  ₹12,197 ₹11,180 ₹9,325
Mumbai ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111
Delhi ₹12,163 ₹11,150 ₹9,126
Kolkata ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111
Bangalore  ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111
Hyderabad  ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111
Kerala ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111
Pune  ₹12,148 ₹11,135 ₹9,111
Vadodara ₹12,153 ₹11,140 ₹9,116
Ahmedabad ₹12,153 ₹11,140 ₹9,116

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gram Rate Today  100 Gram Rate Today 1 Kg Rate Today 
Chennai  ₹1,630 ₹16,300 ₹1,63,000
Mumbai ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500
Delhi ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500
Kolkata ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500
Bangalore  ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500
Hyderabad  ₹1,630 ₹16,300 ₹1,63,000
Kerala ₹1,630 ₹16,300 ₹1,63,000
Pune  ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500
Vadodara ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500
Ahmedabad ₹1,505 ₹15,050 ₹1,50,500
First published on: Nov 5, 2025 11:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 10gm silver rate18 carat gold price22 carat gold price24 carat gold price24k gold priceGold and Silver Price TodayGold and Silver Price Today on November 5gold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in hyderabadgold rate in indiagold rate on nov 5mcx gold pricemcx livemcx silver priceMCX tradingsilver pricesilver rate in india

RELATED News

Phoenix Plants Lifesaver Pvt Ltd: Driving Agricultural Transformation and Farmer Prosperity in India

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today On Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check The Full List On NSE And BSE Holidays In November

Mehli Mistry Confirms Exit From Tata Trusts, Says ‘My Commitment To Ratan Tata’s Vision…’

Mahindra And Mahindra Q2 FY26: Profit Accelerates 28% On Auto, Farm And Tech Power

From Agartala to Global Innovation: How Tripura’s First Neurotech Startup is Bridging Brain Science with Grassroots Impact

LATEST NEWS

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy: Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Walks Out After Heated Clash With Organisers – Here’s What Happened

“A Moment Comes, Which Comes But Rarely In History,” Zohran Mamdani Induces Nehru’s Tryst With Destiny Speech After ‘NYC Mayoral Win’

Mary Sheffield Elected as Detroit’s First Woman Mayor – Her Age, Family, Political Career & Vision

‘Dhoom Machale’ Takes Over City Hall, Zohran Mamdani Ends His Victory Speech With Style After Winning New York City Mayor Elections

Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing

Ashes 2025: Check Team Australia’s First Ashes Test Squad

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli: The ₹1,050 Crore King Who Made Cricket A Religion, Built A Brand Empire, and Still Keeps The World Hooked- The Kohli Effect Lives On! Virat Kohli Birthday Special

Mirzapur Train Accident: Passengers On Track Run Over By Train; 6 Dead

Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election: Here’s How Barack Obama, Elon Musk Reacted

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 5: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS