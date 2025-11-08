Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India is fluctuating after recently touching an all-time high. The yellow metal is currently trading in the range of Rs 1.20-Rs 1.25 lakh. Earlier, the gold rate saw a significant surge driven by rising geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties. Similarly, silver prices are mirroring gold’s trend. With experts predicting a slight correction ahead, investors are closely monitoring gold movements on November 8, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 08, 2025, Saturday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,202
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,185
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,152
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Rate Today
|22K Rate Today
|18K Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹12,328
|₹11,300
|₹9,425
|Mumbai
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Delhi
|₹12,217
|₹11,200
|₹9,167
|Kolkata
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Bangalore
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Hyderabad
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Kerala
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Pune
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Vadodara
|₹12,207
|₹11,190
|₹9,157
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,207
|₹11,190
|₹9,157
Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram Rate Today
|100 Gram Rate Today
|1 Kg Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,500
|Delhi
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,500
|Kolkata
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,500
|Bangalore
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,500
|Hyderabad
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Kerala
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Pune
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,500
|Vadodara
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,500
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,500
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.