Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India is fluctuating after recently touching an all-time high. The yellow metal is currently trading in the range of Rs 1.20-Rs 1.25 lakh. Earlier, the gold rate saw a significant surge driven by rising geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties. Similarly, silver prices are mirroring gold’s trend. With experts predicting a slight correction ahead, investors are closely monitoring gold movements on November 8, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 08, 2025, Saturday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,202

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,185

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,152

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Rate Today 22K Rate Today 18K Rate Today Chennai ₹12,328 ₹11,300 ₹9,425 Mumbai ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Delhi ₹12,217 ₹11,200 ₹9,167 Kolkata ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Bangalore ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Hyderabad ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Kerala ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Pune ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Vadodara ₹12,207 ₹11,190 ₹9,157 Ahmedabad ₹12,207 ₹11,190 ₹9,157

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram Rate Today 100 Gram Rate Today 1 Kg Rate Today Chennai ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Mumbai ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500 Delhi ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500 Kolkata ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500 Bangalore ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500 Hyderabad ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Kerala ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Pune ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500 Vadodara ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500 Ahmedabad ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500