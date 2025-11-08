LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi Brisbane T20 live updates ATC glitch Hungary Exemption On Russian Oil New Vande Bharat Routes donald trump Grammy Awards nominations Abbas Afridi afghanistan delhi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India is fluctuating after recently touching an all-time high. The yellow metal is currently trading in the range of Rs 1.20-Rs 1.25 lakh. Earlier, the gold rate saw a significant surge driven by rising geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties. Similarly, silver prices are mirroring gold’s trend. With experts predicting a slight correction ahead, investors are closely monitoring gold movements on November 7, 2025.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 8, 2025 11:21:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India is fluctuating after recently touching an all-time high. The yellow metal is currently trading in the range of Rs 1.20-Rs 1.25 lakh. Earlier, the gold rate saw a significant surge driven by rising geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties. Similarly, silver prices are mirroring gold’s trend. With experts predicting a slight correction ahead, investors are closely monitoring gold movements on November 8, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. 

 Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 08, 2025, Saturday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,202
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,185
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,152

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram) 

City  24K Rate Today  22K Rate Today  18K Rate Today 
Chennai  ₹12,328 ₹11,300 ₹9,425
Mumbai  ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Delhi  ₹12,217 ₹11,200 ₹9,167
Kolkata  ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Bangalore  ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Hyderabad ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Kerala ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Pune  ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Vadodara ₹12,207 ₹11,190 ₹9,157
Ahmedabad ₹12,207 ₹11,190 ₹9,157

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities

City  10 Gram Rate Today  100 Gram Rate Today  1 Kg Rate Today 
Chennai  ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Mumbai  ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500
Delhi  ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500
Kolkata  ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500
Bangalore  ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500
Hyderabad ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Kerala ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Pune  ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500
Vadodara ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500
Ahmedabad ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,500
First published on: Nov 8, 2025 11:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 10gm silver price18 carat gold price22 carat gold price24 carat gold price24k gold pricedelhi gold pricegold and silver priceGold and Silver Price Todaygold price in chennaigold price in delhigold price in hyderabadgold price in indiagold price in kolkatagold price nov 8gold price on nov 8gold rategold rate in indiamcx gold pricemcx gold price livemcx silver pricemcx silver price liveMCX tradingsilver price in india

RELATED News

NEW iPHONE REVEALED: Apple Stuns Fans With Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro – Drops A Color Bomb, Reinvents Luxury Smartphone Appeal!

Life Certificate 2025: How to Submit Jeevan Pramaan Online, Offline & UMANG App

Mercedes Taps Samsung For Next-Gen EV Batteries And OLED Displays: High-Stakes Talks Set In South Korea!

Groww IPO Day 3: Final Day To Apply, Retail Investors Lead Subscription Frenzy

Star-Studded BSE Debut: Piramal Finance Lists At 13% Premium, Ambani Family Members Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, And Radhika Cheer Anand Piramal And Isha

LATEST NEWS

“Vivek Ramaswamy Will Be A…”: U.S. President Donald Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor

US Visa Applicants Face New Barriers, Check What’s New

India On The Fast Track: PM Modi Launches Four Vande Bharat Express Trains- See Routes And Timings

Anushka Sharma Set For Powerful Comeback? ‘Chakda Xpress’ Release Buzz Hints At Her Grand Return To The Screen

US Shutdown Disrupts Travel: ‘Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled, 20% Plane Cuts’, Warns Trump Administration

Fact Check: Tata Motors’ ₹59,000 Motorcycle Is a Viral Hoax, Here’s the Real Story Behind The Buzz

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Who Will The Series If Rain Spoils The Match?

Bihar Polls 2025: Amit Shah Warns Against Riots If Shahabuddin’s Son Wins In Bhagalpur

Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin The Series Decider Match?

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 8: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS