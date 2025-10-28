LIVE TV
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold price in India has now slowed down a bit following a strong surge to new all-time highs earlier this month. According to analysts, the dip was both expected and healthy after gold prices shot up from nearly Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.30 Lakh in just a few months. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities.

Gold and Silver Rate Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and Silver Rate Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 28, 2025 11:42:56 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold price in India has now slowed down a bit following a strong surge to new all-time highs earlier this month. With global market cues turning mixed and investors booking profits, the yellow metal is stabilising after weeks of rapid gains. According to analysts, the dip was both expected and healthy after gold prices shot up from nearly Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.30 Lakh in just a few months. 

As the US Federal Reserve meeting kicks off today, all eyes are now on gold prices on October 28, 2025. Meanwhile, the silver price in India has also declined significantly over the past one week. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 28, 2025. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,246
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,225
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,184

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K Today & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today  18K Today
Chennai  ₹12,328 ₹11,300 ₹9,450
Mumbai  ₹12,246 ₹11,225 ₹9,184
Delhi ₹12,261 ₹11,235 ₹9,199
Kolkata  ₹12,246 ₹11,225 ₹9,184
Hyderabad ₹12,246 ₹11,225 ₹9,184
Kerala ₹12,246 ₹11,225 ₹9,184
Pune ₹12,246 ₹11,225 ₹9,184
Vadodara ₹12,251 ₹11,225 ₹9,189
Ahmedabad ₹12,251 ₹11,225 ₹9,189

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gram  100 Gram 1 KG
Chennai ₹1,650 ₹1,6500 ₹1,65,000
Mumbai  ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Delhi ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Kolkata  ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Bangalore  ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000
Hyderabad  ₹1,650 ₹1,6500 ₹1,65,000
Kerala ₹1,650 ₹1,6500 ₹1,65,000
Pune  ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Vadodara ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000
First published on: Oct 28, 2025 11:42 AM IST
Gold and Silver Price Today on October 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

