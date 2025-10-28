Gold and Silver Price Today on October 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold price in India has now slowed down a bit following a strong surge to new all-time highs earlier this month. With global market cues turning mixed and investors booking profits, the yellow metal is stabilising after weeks of rapid gains. According to analysts, the dip was both expected and healthy after gold prices shot up from nearly Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.30 Lakh in just a few months.

As the US Federal Reserve meeting kicks off today, all eyes are now on gold prices on October 28, 2025. Meanwhile, the silver price in India has also declined significantly over the past one week. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 28, 2025.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,246

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,225

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,184

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K Today & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹12,328 ₹11,300 ₹9,450 Mumbai ₹12,246 ₹11,225 ₹9,184 Delhi ₹12,261 ₹11,235 ₹9,199 Kolkata ₹12,246 ₹11,225 ₹9,184 Hyderabad ₹12,246 ₹11,225 ₹9,184 Kerala ₹12,246 ₹11,225 ₹9,184 Pune ₹12,246 ₹11,225 ₹9,184 Vadodara ₹12,251 ₹11,225 ₹9,189 Ahmedabad ₹12,251 ₹11,225 ₹9,189

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 KG Chennai ₹1,650 ₹1,6500 ₹1,65,000 Mumbai ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Delhi ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Kolkata ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Bangalore ₹1,520 ₹15,200 ₹1,52,000 Hyderabad ₹1,650 ₹1,6500 ₹1,65,000 Kerala ₹1,650 ₹1,6500 ₹1,65,000 Pune ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Vadodara ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,510 ₹15,100 ₹1,51,000