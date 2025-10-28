Gold and Silver Price Today on October 28: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price in India: Gold price in India has now slowed down a bit following a strong surge to new all-time highs earlier this month. With global market cues turning mixed and investors booking profits, the yellow metal is stabilising after weeks of rapid gains. According to analysts, the dip was both expected and healthy after gold prices shot up from nearly Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.30 Lakh in just a few months.
As the US Federal Reserve meeting kicks off today, all eyes are now on gold prices on October 28, 2025. Meanwhile, the silver price in India has also declined significantly over the past one week. Get the latest price for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, and more cities.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on October 28, 2025.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,246
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,225
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,184
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K Today & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|₹12,328
|₹11,300
|₹9,450
|Mumbai
|₹12,246
|₹11,225
|₹9,184
|Delhi
|₹12,261
|₹11,235
|₹9,199
|Kolkata
|₹12,246
|₹11,225
|₹9,184
|Hyderabad
|₹12,246
|₹11,225
|₹9,184
|Kerala
|₹12,246
|₹11,225
|₹9,184
|Pune
|₹12,246
|₹11,225
|₹9,184
|Vadodara
|₹12,251
|₹11,225
|₹9,189
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,251
|₹11,225
|₹9,189
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram
|100 Gram
|1 KG
|Chennai
|₹1,650
|₹1,6500
|₹1,65,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Delhi
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,520
|₹15,200
|₹1,52,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,650
|₹1,6500
|₹1,65,000
|Kerala
|₹1,650
|₹1,6500
|₹1,65,000
|Pune
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,510
|₹15,100
|₹1,51,000
