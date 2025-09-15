Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting- Check Latest Rates In Major Indian Cities

MCX Gold futures in October 2025 exchanged at a marginally lower price of 109,308 per 10 grams, as compared to the last closing price, down 0.06 percent.

This is an insignificant decline following the recent increase of 5.11 percent, which saw gold touching a record high of 109,840 per 10 grams on September 9.

The price is expected to remain the same at 108,000 to 110,000 per 10 grams because traders are awaiting the decision on the policy of the US Federal Reserve and other important economic data. On the other hand, the current rate of 24K physical gold in Delhi is 11,129 per gram.