Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting- Check Latest Rates In Major Indian Cities

Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 12, 2025
Gold Price Today In India
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
|City
|Gold price in 24K (₹ per 10 grams)
|Gold price in 22K (₹ per 10 grams)
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,11,190
|₹1,01,920
|Bangalore
|₹1,11,160
|₹1,01,890
|Chennai
|₹1,11,590
|₹1,02,280
|Delhi
|₹1,11,290
|₹1,02,020
|Gurgaon
|₹1,11,290
|₹1,02,020
|Hyderabad
|₹1,11,160
|₹1,01,890
|Kerala
|₹1,11,160
|₹1,01,890
|Kolkata
|₹1,11,160
|₹1,01,890
|Mumbai
|₹1,11,160
|₹1,01,890
(Taken From Good Returns At 10:00 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|
City
|Silver Price (₹/kg)
|Chennai
|1,39,900
|Delhi
|1,29,800
|Mumbai
|1,29,800
|Kolkata
|1,29,800
|Bangalore
|1,29,800
|Hyderabad
|1,39,900
|Kerala
|1,39,900
|Pune
|1,29,800
|Vadodara
|1,29,800
|Ahmedabad
|1,29,800
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
