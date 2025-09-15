Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting- Check Latest Rates In Major Indian Cities
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting- Check Latest Rates In Major Indian Cities

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting- Check Latest Rates In Major Indian Cities

Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices saw slight declines ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting, with gold near ₹1.11 lakh per 10 grams and silver at ₹1.32 lakh per kg in key Indian cities.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 15, 2025 10:10:16 IST

Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 12, 2025 

As of September 15, 2025, MCX Gold Futures Get Small Pre Fed Meeting Slump.

MCX Gold futures in October 2025 exchanged at a marginally lower price of 109,308 per 10 grams, as compared to the last closing price, down 0.06 percent.

This is an insignificant decline following the recent increase of 5.11 percent, which saw gold touching a record high of 109,840 per 10 grams on September 9.

The price is expected to remain the same at 108,000 to 110,000 per 10 grams because traders are awaiting the decision on the policy of the US Federal Reserve and other important economic data. On the other hand, the current rate of 24K physical gold in Delhi is 11,129 per gram.

As of September 15, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX

The prices of silver on MCX are influenced by both global and local factors. Silver (COMEX) traded in the world market at $42.79 per ounce. Recently, MCX silver futures reached record highs due to hopes of an interest rate cut and strong demand.

Silver futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) for December fell by 0.33 percent on September 14. Earlier, March 2026 MCX silver futures had reached ₹130,000 per kg in the week of September 12.

Currently, on September 15, silver prices in major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai are ₹1,32,900 per kg. These prices are based on global silver rates and fluctuations in the USD/INR exchange rate.

Gold Price Today In India

  • Gold price in Ahmedabad
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,190
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,920
  • Gold price in Bangalore
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,160
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,890
  • Gold price in Chennai
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,590
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,02,280
  • Gold price in Delhi
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,290
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,02,020
  • Gold price in Gurgaon
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,290
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,02,020
  • Gold price in Hyderabad
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,160
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,890
  • Gold price in Kerala
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,11,160
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,890
  • • 22K Gold: ₹1,01,310 (Fluctuation)

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

City Gold price in 24K (₹ per 10 grams) Gold price in 22K (₹ per 10 grams)
Ahmedabad ₹1,11,190 ₹1,01,920
Bangalore ₹1,11,160 ₹1,01,890
Chennai ₹1,11,590 ₹1,02,280
Delhi ₹1,11,290 ₹1,02,020
Gurgaon ₹1,11,290 ₹1,02,020
Hyderabad ₹1,11,160 ₹1,01,890
Kerala ₹1,11,160 ₹1,01,890
Kolkata ₹1,11,160 ₹1,01,890
Mumbai ₹1,11,160 ₹1,01,890

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:00 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City

 Silver Price (₹/kg)
Chennai 1,39,900
Delhi 1,29,800
Mumbai 1,29,800
Kolkata 1,29,800
Bangalore 1,29,800
Hyderabad 1,39,900
Kerala 1,39,900
Pune 1,29,800
Vadodara 1,29,800
Ahmedabad 1,29,800

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Tags: business newsgold price todayMCXsilver price today

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal And Silver Prices Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Meeting- Check Latest Rates In Major Indian Cities

