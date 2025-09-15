Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Extends The Rally As Momentum Builds
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Extends The Rally As Momentum Builds

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Extends The Rally As Momentum Builds

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty opened higher, continuing their winning streak amid positive market sentiment. Key sectors like auto, pharma, and metals led gains. Investors stay cautious, eyeing upcoming opportunities and global cues.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 15, 2025 09:36:21 IST

Stock Market Today: Will the Bull Run Continue? Here’s What to Watch

Are the markets setting the stage for another strong week? After eight straight sessions of gains, the Indian stock market kicked off Monday on a steady note, with the Sensex and Nifty inching up in early trade. Are you watching auto, pharma, and metal stocks? They continue to lead the charge, even as mid and smallcaps show signs of cooling. Globally, the Nasdaq hit a record high last Friday—are investors betting on a US Fed rate cut this week? All eyes are on that key policy decision. Back home, big moves by Apollo Hospitals, Tata Technologies, and Adani Power are also creating buzz. The rupee opened flat, and GIFT Nifty suggests a cautious tone. Could macro data or central bank commentary shake things up later this week? Stay tuned—this market seems far from done, and there’s plenty more action to come.

Trader’s Tip for Today:

Don’t be a momentum chaser, seek quality stocks during market declines.

It’s easy to get swept up in the wave when markets are at record highs. However, wise investors focus on fundamentals, not just price action. Now is the time to rebalance your portfolio, take partial profits where gains have become excessive, and keep some extra cash handy for opportunities that may arise during market corrections. Stay informed, stay disciplined.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 8, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM): At Opening 

        Pre-Opening:

        • Sensex: 81,925.51, up 20.80 points (0.025 percent)
        • Nifty: 25,118.90, up 4.90 points (0.020 percent)

        Flat-to-positive start seen as indices hover near record highs amid cautious global cues.

        At 9:15 AM:

          Opening Bell:

          • Sensex: 81,976.33, up 71.62 points (0.087 percent)
          • Nifty: 25,118.90, up 4.90 points (0.020 percent)

          Markets open steady with Sensex edging higher; Nifty flat as investors await key macro triggers and global signals.

          Stocks To Watch Today

          • Adani Group
            • Adani Power
            • Signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with Bihar State Power Generation Company for 2,400 MW from a new ultra-supercritical plant in Pirpainti, Bihar.
          • Tata Group
            • Tata Technologies
            • Through its Singapore subsidiary, signed an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Germany-based ES-Tec Group for EUR 75 million. Completion expected by December 2026.
          • Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare

            • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

              • USFDA completed a Pre-Approval Inspection at Bachupally biologics unit; issued Form 483 with five observations.

            • Alembic Pharmaceuticals

              • Received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for API-I and API-II facilities at Panelav, closing inspection.

            • Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

              • Acquiring 30.58% stake in Apollo Health and Lifestyle for ₹1,254 crore; investing ₹573 crore to set up proton therapy oncology facility in Gurugram.

          Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

          Top Gainers 

          • Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹15,324.90 (+1.51%)

          • Bajaj Finance share price: ₹1,017.85 (+1.46%)

          • Tata Motors share price: ₹720.45 (+0.76%)

          • IndusInd Bank share price: ₹744.00 (+0.45%)

          • State Bank of India share price: ₹826.10 (+0.34%)

          Top Losers

          • Infosys share price: ₹1,506.30 (-1.26%)
          • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price: ₹1,600.95 (-0.95%)
          • Wipro share price: ₹250.30 (-0.64%)
          • Titan Company share price: ₹3,571.00 (-0.61%)
          • Tech Mahindra share price: ₹1,516.40 (-0.60%)

          Stock Market Friday

          Market Wrap: Nifty Surges Past 25,100, Sensex Gains 356 Points

          On September 12, Dalal Street extended its winning streak to eight sessions, with the Nifty 50 closing above 25,100 for the first time since July 23. The Sensex rose 355.97 points (0.44%) to 81,904.70, and the Nifty gained 108.50 points (0.43%) to 25,114, marking the biggest weekly gain in nearly three months.

          Auto, pharma, metals, and telecom sectors led the rally, while realty, FMCG, media, and PSU banks lagged.

          Major gainers included Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Hindalco, and Bajaj Finserv, while HUL, Wipro, Trent, Eternal, and Bajaj Auto saw losses. Broader indices posted modest gains.

          (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

          Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Slightly Positive Note, Maintains The Wining Streak By Inches! Market Sentiments High 

           

          Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Extends The Rally As Momentum Builds

          Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher, Dalal Street Extends The Rally As Momentum Builds

