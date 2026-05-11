Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Price Today: Gulf Gold Prices May 11, 2026: Bullion Strength Holds as Safe-Haven Demand Keeps Rally Intact. The Gulf region’s gold market remained firm on May 11, 2026, continuing its strong upward trend driven by global bullion strength, safe-haven demand, and persistent economic uncertainty. While minor day-to-day corrections were seen across select markets, overall sentiment stayed bullish as investors continued to favour gold amid volatile global conditions.
In the UAE, 24K gold eased slightly but remained elevated at around AED 568.25 per gram, reflecting steady demand across Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s jewellery markets. Despite the minor dip from previous levels, pricing continued to hover near record highs, with retail rates still influenced by making charges and store-level premiums.
Oman’s gold market showed a marginal softening as well, with 24K gold trading near OMR 59.75 per gram, indicating a slight correction from earlier highs but still maintaining strong yearly gains. Jewellery demand in Muscat and other major cities remained steady, with pricing differences across retailers continuing to be significant.
In Saudi Arabia, gold prices held firm with 24K rates at approximately SAR 585.00 per gram, supported by stable international spot prices and ongoing geopolitical concerns. Market sentiment remained sensitive to currency movements and global risk factors, keeping bullion demand resilient across major cities including Riyadh and Jeddah.
Qatar’s gold market also stayed strong, with 24K gold priced near QAR 567.50 per gram, reflecting continued investor interest and steady retail buying activity despite elevated price levels.
On the global front, spot gold remained firmly elevated at around $4,715 per ounce, reinforcing the broader uptrend across Gulf markets. Analysts note that continued uncertainty in global economic and geopolitical conditions is likely to keep gold prices supported in the near term, even as short-term fluctuations persist.
Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:
Gold Price Comparison (Middle East – 11 May, 2026)
24 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 11, 2026
|Country/City
|Today (Local Currency)
|Previous Price
|Change
|Abu Dhabi (UAE)
|AED 568.25
|AED 566.50
|+1.75
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 568.25
|AED 566.00–566.50
|+1.75 to +2.25
|Qatar
|QAR 567.50
|QAR 567.00
|+0.50
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR 585.00
|SAR 587.00
|-2.00
|Oman
|OMR 59.75
|OMR 59.70
|+0.05
Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.
22 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 11, 2026
|Country/City
|Today (Local Currency)
|Previous Price
|Change
|Abu Dhabi (UAE)
|AED 525.50
|AED 524.50–525.50
|+1.00 (approx.)
|Dubai (UAE)
|AED 525.50
|AED 524.50
|+1.00
|Qatar
|QAR 522.50
|QAR 522.50
|Stable / marginal change
|Saudi Arabia
|SAR 536.00
|SAR 536.00
|Stable
|Oman
|OMR 55.80
|OMR 55.60
|+0.20
Gold markets across Dubai, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar remain hot as global bullion prices hold steady. With everyone from newlyweds to investors buying jewellery and bars, the region’s gold trade remains active, with rate changes driven by international price movements, currency fluctuations, and economic uncertainty that buyers must track daily.
In spite of the volatility, the Gulf remains among the world’s most attractive gold markets, with low prices and high demand keeping buyers active. Whether for celebrations or long-term wealth building, gold here doesn’t just represent tradition—it is a part of everyday life.
Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
|Date
|Dubai (AED)
|Abu Dhabi (AED)
|Muscat (OMR)
|Doha (QAR)
|Saudi Arabia (SAR)
|May 11, 2026
|5,683
|5,683
|598
|5,675
|5,850
|May 09, 2026
|5,685
|5,685
|599
|5,670
|5,870
|May 06, 2026
|5,665
|5,665
|593
|5,645
|5,775
|May 05, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 04, 2026
|5,550
|5,550
|581
|5,530
|5,660
|May 03, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 02, 2026
|5,610
|5,610
|587
|5,590
|5,720
|May 01, 2026
|5,600
|5,600
|586
|5,580
|5,710
|Apr 30, 2026
|5,580
|5,580
|584
|5,560
|5,690
|Apr 29, 2026
|5,570
|5,570
|583
|5,550
|5,680
|Apr 28, 2026
|5,565
|5,565
|582
|5,545
|5,675
|Apr 27, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|Apr 26, 2026
|5,555
|5,555
|581
|5,535
|5,665
|Apr 25, 2026
|5,540
|5,540
|580
|5,520
|5,650
|Apr 24, 2026
|5,530
|5,530
|579
|5,510
|5,640
|Apr 23, 2026
|5,520
|5,520
|578
|5,500
|5,630
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