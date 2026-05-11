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Home > Business News > Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gulf gold prices stay strong May 11, 2026, driven by global bullion gains, safe-haven demand, economic uncertainty, steady investor interest, and stable regional retail buying across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar.

Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 13:41 IST

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Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Price Today: Gulf Gold Prices May 11, 2026: Bullion Strength Holds as Safe-Haven Demand Keeps Rally Intact. The Gulf region’s gold market remained firm on May 11, 2026, continuing its strong upward trend driven by global bullion strength, safe-haven demand, and persistent economic uncertainty. While minor day-to-day corrections were seen across select markets, overall sentiment stayed bullish as investors continued to favour gold amid volatile global conditions.

In the UAE, 24K gold eased slightly but remained elevated at around AED 568.25 per gram, reflecting steady demand across Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s jewellery markets. Despite the minor dip from previous levels, pricing continued to hover near record highs, with retail rates still influenced by making charges and store-level premiums.

Oman’s gold market showed a marginal softening as well, with 24K gold trading near OMR 59.75 per gram, indicating a slight correction from earlier highs but still maintaining strong yearly gains. Jewellery demand in Muscat and other major cities remained steady, with pricing differences across retailers continuing to be significant.

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In Saudi Arabia, gold prices held firm with 24K rates at approximately SAR 585.00 per gram, supported by stable international spot prices and ongoing geopolitical concerns. Market sentiment remained sensitive to currency movements and global risk factors, keeping bullion demand resilient across major cities including Riyadh and Jeddah.

Qatar’s gold market also stayed strong, with 24K gold priced near QAR 567.50 per gram, reflecting continued investor interest and steady retail buying activity despite elevated price levels.

On the global front, spot gold remained firmly elevated at around $4,715 per ounce, reinforcing the broader uptrend across Gulf markets. Analysts note that continued uncertainty in global economic and geopolitical conditions is likely to keep gold prices supported in the near term, even as short-term fluctuations persist.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Price Comparison (Middle East – 11 May, 2026)

24 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 11, 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Previous Price Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 568.25 AED 566.50 +1.75
Dubai (UAE) AED 568.25 AED 566.00–566.50 +1.75 to +2.25
Qatar QAR 567.50 QAR 567.00 +0.50
Saudi Arabia SAR 585.00 SAR 587.00 -2.00
Oman OMR 59.75 OMR 59.70 +0.05

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

22 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 11, 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Previous Price Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 525.50 AED 524.50–525.50 +1.00 (approx.)
Dubai (UAE) AED 525.50 AED 524.50 +1.00
Qatar QAR 522.50 QAR 522.50 Stable / marginal change
Saudi Arabia SAR 536.00 SAR 536.00 Stable
Oman OMR 55.80 OMR 55.60 +0.20

18 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 11, 2026

Country/City Today (Local Currency) Previous Price Change
Abu Dhabi (UAE) AED 431.50 AED 432.75 -1.25
Dubai (UAE) AED 431.50 AED 432.75 -1.25
Qatar QAR 427.50 QAR 427.50 Stable
Saudi Arabia SAR 437.50 SAR 439.00 -1.50
Oman OMR 44.00 OMR 44.20 -0.20

Gold markets across Dubai, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar remain hot as global bullion prices hold steady. With everyone from newlyweds to investors buying jewellery and bars, the region’s gold trade remains active, with rate changes driven by international price movements, currency fluctuations, and economic uncertainty that buyers must track daily.

In spite of the volatility, the Gulf remains among the world’s most attractive gold markets, with low prices and high demand keeping buyers active. Whether for celebrations or long-term wealth building, gold here doesn’t just represent tradition—it is a part of everyday life.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date Dubai (AED) Abu Dhabi (AED) Muscat (OMR) Doha (QAR) Saudi Arabia (SAR)
May 11, 2026 5,683 5,683 598 5,675 5,850
May 09, 2026 5,685 5,685 599 5,670 5,870
May 06, 2026 5,665 5,665 593 5,645 5,775
May 05, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
May 04, 2026 5,550 5,550 581 5,530 5,660
May 03, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
May 02, 2026 5,610 5,610 587 5,590 5,720
May 01, 2026 5,600 5,600 586 5,580 5,710
Apr 30, 2026 5,580 5,580 584 5,560 5,690
Apr 29, 2026 5,570 5,570 583 5,550 5,680
Apr 28, 2026 5,565 5,565 582 5,545 5,675
Apr 27, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
Apr 26, 2026 5,555 5,555 581 5,535 5,665
Apr 25, 2026 5,540 5,540 580 5,520 5,650
Apr 24, 2026 5,530 5,530 579 5,510 5,640
Apr 23, 2026 5,520 5,520 578 5,500 5,630

Also Read: Mother’s Day 2026 Special: How Indian Mothers Are Quietly Evolving; Help Them Turn Savings, Gold, SIPs & Side Hustles Into Financial Independence

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Tags: 18k gold price22k gold rate24k gold pricebullion market updateDubai gold price 2026gold rate today UAEGulf gold pricesOman Gold PriceQatar gold rateSaudi gold rate

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Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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