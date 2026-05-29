Gold And Silver Prices Today, 29 May: From MCX To Local Markets, Gold Is Still Glittering Strong; Check Out Prices In Major Cities Now

Gold Rates Today, 29 May 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- Gold prices in India remained elevated today, reflecting continued strength in global bullion markets and steady investor demand for safe-haven assets. The average price of 24-karat pure gold is currently around ₹15,655 per gram, which translates to nearly ₹1,56,550 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold, widely used in jewellery, is trading at approximately ₹14,350 per gram across major Indian cities. In the international market, spot gold prices are hovering near $4,539.50 per troy ounce, supported by geopolitical uncertainty, inflation concerns, and cautious global market sentiment. Retail gold rates may vary slightly depending on city-wise taxes, jeweller margins, and making charges.
Gold Rates On MCX Today
Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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