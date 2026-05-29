Gold And Silver Prices Today, 29 May: From MCX To Local Markets, Gold Is Still Glittering Strong; Check Out Prices In Major Cities Now

Gold Rates Today, 29 May 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- Gold prices in India remained elevated today, reflecting continued strength in global bullion markets and steady investor demand for safe-haven assets. The average price of 24-karat pure gold is currently around ₹15,655 per gram, which translates to nearly ₹1,56,550 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold, widely used in jewellery, is trading at approximately ₹14,350 per gram across major Indian cities. In the international market, spot gold prices are hovering near $4,539.50 per troy ounce, supported by geopolitical uncertainty, inflation concerns, and cautious global market sentiment. Retail gold rates may vary slightly depending on city-wise taxes, jeweller margins, and making charges.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

MCX Gold June futures traded slightly lower today, with prices hovering around ₹1,57,410 per 10 grams, down nearly 0.18% during early trade. Despite the mild decline, gold prices continue to remain near elevated levels as traders closely track global bullion trends, inflation worries, and geopolitical developments. During the session, the contract touched an intraday low of ₹1,56,316 and a high of ₹1,56,709 per 10 grams, reflecting cautious but active trading sentiment in the commodities market. MCX Gold June Futures Snapshot June Futures Contract: ₹1,57,410 per 10 grams

Previous Close: ₹1,56,925 per 10 grams

Today’s Open: ₹1,56,316 per 10 grams

Intraday High: ₹1,56,709 per 10 grams

Intraday Low: ₹1,56,316 per 10 grams

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

City 18K Gold (Jewellery) 22K Gold (Standard) 24K Gold (Pure) Chennai ₹1,21,530 ₹1,44,920 ₹1,58,090 Delhi ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950 Noida (NCR) ₹1,17,240 ₹1,43,200 ₹1,56,210 Lucknow ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950 Ahmedabad ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950 Mumbai ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950 Bengaluru ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950 Hyderabad ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950 Kolkata ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950 Pune ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950 Crucial Buying Information The prices listed above are base bullion rates.

Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges. Gold Price In Major Indian Cities Gold price in Chennai 18K Gold: ₹1,21,530 22K Gold: ₹1,44,920 24K Gold: ₹1,58,090

Gold price in Delhi 18K Gold: ₹1,16,970 22K Gold: ₹1,42,970 24K Gold: ₹1,55,950

Gold price in Mumbai 18K Gold: ₹1,16,970 22K Gold: ₹1,42,970 24K Gold: ₹1,55,950

Gold price in Bengaluru 18K Gold: ₹1,16,970 22K Gold: ₹1,42,970 24K Gold: ₹1,55,950

Gold price in Kolkata 18K Gold: ₹1,16,970 22K Gold: ₹1,42,970 24K Gold: ₹1,55,950



Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g) City Silver Price (Per 1 Kg) Price (Per 10 Grams) Chennai ₹2,69,570 ₹2,695.70 Hyderabad ₹2,69,210 ₹2,692.10 Assam (Guwahati) ₹2,68,430 ₹2,684.30 Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) ₹2,68,320 ₹2,683.20 Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹2,68,780 ₹2,687.80 Mumbai ₹2,68,780 ₹2,687.80 Bengaluru ₹2,69,000 ₹2,690.00 Delhi ₹2,68,320 ₹2,683.20 Kolkata ₹2,68,430 ₹2,684.30 Pune ₹2,68,320 ₹2,683.20 Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman