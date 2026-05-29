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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Prices Today, 29 May: From MCX To Local Markets, Gold Is Still Glittering Strong; Check Out Prices In Major Cities Now

Gold And Silver Prices Today, 29 May: From MCX To Local Markets, Gold Is Still Glittering Strong; Check Out Prices In Major Cities Now

Gold prices remained elevated across India on May 29, 2026, with MCX gold futures staying near record levels as investors tracked global tensions, inflation worries, and strong safe-haven demand trends.

Gold Price Today
Gold Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 10:57 IST

Gold Rates Today, 29 May 2026: Shine Check for Your Wallet- Gold prices in India remained elevated today, reflecting continued strength in global bullion markets and steady investor demand for safe-haven assets. The average price of 24-karat pure gold is currently around ₹15,655 per gram, which translates to nearly ₹1,56,550 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold, widely used in jewellery, is trading at approximately ₹14,350 per gram across major Indian cities. In the international market, spot gold prices are hovering near $4,539.50 per troy ounce, supported by geopolitical uncertainty, inflation concerns, and cautious global market sentiment. Retail gold rates may vary slightly depending on city-wise taxes, jeweller margins, and making charges.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

MCX Gold June futures traded slightly lower today, with prices hovering around ₹1,57,410 per 10 grams, down nearly 0.18% during early trade. Despite the mild decline, gold prices continue to remain near elevated levels as traders closely track global bullion trends, inflation worries, and geopolitical developments. During the session, the contract touched an intraday low of ₹1,56,316 and a high of ₹1,56,709 per 10 grams, reflecting cautious but active trading sentiment in the commodities market.

MCX Gold June Futures Snapshot

  • June Futures Contract: ₹1,57,410 per 10 grams
  • Previous Close: ₹1,56,925 per 10 grams
  • Today’s Open: ₹1,56,316 per 10 grams
  • Intraday High: ₹1,56,709 per 10 grams
  • Intraday Low: ₹1,56,316 per 10 grams

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

You Might Be Interested In
City 18K Gold (Jewellery) 22K Gold (Standard) 24K Gold (Pure)
Chennai ₹1,21,530 ₹1,44,920 ₹1,58,090
Delhi ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950
Noida (NCR) ₹1,17,240 ₹1,43,200 ₹1,56,210
Lucknow ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950
Ahmedabad ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950
Mumbai ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950
Bengaluru ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950
Hyderabad ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950
Kolkata ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950
Pune ₹1,16,970 ₹1,42,970 ₹1,55,950

Crucial Buying Information

  • The prices listed above are base bullion rates.
  • Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges.

Gold Price In Major Indian Cities

  • Gold price in Chennai
    • 18K Gold: ₹1,21,530
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,44,920
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,58,090
  • Gold price in Delhi
    • 18K Gold: ₹1,16,970
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,970
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,950
  • Gold price in Mumbai
    • 18K Gold: ₹1,16,970
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,970
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,950
  • Gold price in Bengaluru
    • 18K Gold: ₹1,16,970
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,970
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,950
  • Gold price in Kolkata
    • 18K Gold: ₹1,16,970
    • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,970
    • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,950

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g)

City Silver Price (Per 1 Kg) Price (Per 10 Grams)
Chennai ₹2,69,570 ₹2,695.70
Hyderabad ₹2,69,210 ₹2,692.10
Assam (Guwahati) ₹2,68,430 ₹2,684.30
Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) ₹2,68,320 ₹2,683.20
Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹2,68,780 ₹2,687.80
Mumbai ₹2,68,780 ₹2,687.80
Bengaluru ₹2,69,000 ₹2,690.00
Delhi ₹2,68,320 ₹2,683.20
Kolkata ₹2,68,430 ₹2,684.30
Pune ₹2,68,320 ₹2,683.20

Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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Gold And Silver Prices Today, 29 May: From MCX To Local Markets, Gold Is Still Glittering Strong; Check Out Prices In Major Cities Now
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Gold And Silver Prices Today, 29 May: From MCX To Local Markets, Gold Is Still Glittering Strong; Check Out Prices In Major Cities Now

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Gold And Silver Prices Today, 29 May: From MCX To Local Markets, Gold Is Still Glittering Strong; Check Out Prices In Major Cities Now
Gold And Silver Prices Today, 29 May: From MCX To Local Markets, Gold Is Still Glittering Strong; Check Out Prices In Major Cities Now
Gold And Silver Prices Today, 29 May: From MCX To Local Markets, Gold Is Still Glittering Strong; Check Out Prices In Major Cities Now
Gold And Silver Prices Today, 29 May: From MCX To Local Markets, Gold Is Still Glittering Strong; Check Out Prices In Major Cities Now

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