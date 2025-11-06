Groww IPO Day 2: Dalal Street Goes All In On Groww! ₹6,632 Crore IPO Sees Massive Retail Rush, Global Anchor Backing, and Hints of a 17% Listing Pop!

Groww IPO Day 2: The Buzz Gets Louder On Dalal Street!

The market can’t stop talking about Groww!

The ₹6,632 crore IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent of Groww, has already turned into a hot topic among traders. After clocking a solid 57% subscription on Day 1, all eyes are now on Day 2 to see if the frenzy continues. With the issue closing on November 7 and listing set for November 12, retail investors are wondering, is this the next BIG debut of 2025? One thing’s for sure: Dalal Street’s “Groww mode” is officially ON!

Groww IPO Price Band And Valuation

Price Band: ₹95 – ₹100 per share

Valuation: ₹61,700 crore (approx. USD 7 billion)

Fresh Issue: ₹1,060 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 55.72 crore shares by existing shareholders

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot (150 shares), requiring an investment of ₹15,000.

Groww IPO Anchor Book: ₹2,984 Crore Raised from Global Giants

Ahead of the IPO launch, Groww allotted 29.84 crore shares to anchor investors at ₹100 per share, raising ₹2,984 crore.

Major investors include:

HDFC Mutual Fund

Government of Singapore

Kotak Mutual Fund

SBI Mutual Fund

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Goldman Sachs

Axis Mutual Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF

Morgan Stanley

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Groww IPO GMP Today: Is A 17% Listing Pop on the Cards?

Investors are on the edge as Groww’s IPO heats up in the grey market! Reports suggest a GMP of ₹14.75 – ₹16.5 per share, hinting that Groww could debut around ₹115–₹116.5, that’s roughly 15–17% above its issue price of ₹100. In simple terms, early trends say this IPO might open with a solid premium.

But remember, grey market numbers can swing fast! Are you betting on Groww’s big debut or waiting for the listing day to see if the hype holds?

Groww IPO Promoters and Shareholding Structure

Groww’s founding team, Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, and Neeraj Singh, collectively holds 28% stake in the company.

The IPO allocation stands as follows:

75% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)

15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)

10% for Retail Investors

Groww IPO Timeline: Key Dates To Watch

Event Date IPO Opens November 4, 2025 IPO Closes November 7, 2025 Allotment Date November 10, 2025 Refunds/Share Credit November 11, 2025 Listing Date November 12, 2025 Groww IPO: Lead Managers J.P. Morgan

Kotak Mahindra Capital

Citigroup

Axis Bank

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors

(With Inputs)

Also Read: PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!