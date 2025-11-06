LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

PhysicsWallah IPO: launches ₹3,480 crore IPO from November 11–13; Alakh Pandey, now richer than Shah Rukh Khan, takes his edtech empire from YouTube to Dalal Street, sparking massive investor excitement.

PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 6, 2025 09:05:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

PhysicsWallah IPO: From YouTube Chalkboard to Dalal Street Glory- Alakh Pandey, A teacher Richer Richer Than SRK!

Grab your popcorn (or maybe your demat account password), because PhysicsWallah is making a blockbuster debut on Dalal Street!

The ₹3,480 crore IPO from the Noida-based edtech sensation opens for subscription on Tuesday, November 11, and closes on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The anchor book for institutional investors drops a day earlier, on Monday, November 10, call it the red-carpet premiere before the main show!

Once a humble YouTube teacher solving JEE equations, Alakh Pandey has now out-earned the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan himself!

From blackboards to billionaires, this is a success story India can’t stop talking about. So, investors — are you ready to take notes? Because this IPO might just be the formula for “E = mc²- Earnings = Massive Cash x Confidence!”

PhysicsWallah IPO: Price Band And Lot Size

  • Price Band: ₹103–₹109 per equity share of face value ₹1.

  • Floor Price: 103 times the face value.

  • Cap Price: 109 times the face value.

  • Lot Size: 137 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

PhysicsWallah IPO: Reservation Breakdown

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): Not less than 75%

  • Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Not more than 15%

  • Retail Investors: Not more than 10%

  • Employee Quota: Shares worth up to ₹70 million reserved

PhysicsWallah IPO: Timeline

Event Date
Anchor Investor Allocation November 10, 2025
IPO Opens November 11, 2025
IPO Closes November 13, 2025
Basis of Allotment November 14, 2025
Refunds Initiated November 17, 2025
Shares Credited to Demat November 17, 2025
Listing on BSE & NSE November 18, 2025

PhysicsWallah IPO: Offer Structure

PhysicsWallah’s IPO consists of:

  • Fresh Issue: ₹3,100 crore
  • Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹380 crore

Promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob will each sell part of their holdings through the OFS.

  • Shareholding Pattern

    • Promoters (Alakh Pandey & Prateek Boob): 80.62% (equally held)

    • Public Shareholders: 19.38%, including:

      • WestBridge AIF – 6.40%
      • Hornbill Capital Partners – 4.41%
      • GSV Ventures Fund – 2.85%
      • Lightspeed Opportunity Fund – 1.79%

Use Of IPO Proceeds By PhysicsWallah

The company plans to utilize the proceeds as follows:

  • ₹460.5 crore – Fit-outs for new offline & hybrid centers
  • ₹548.3 crore – Lease payments for existing centers
  • ₹47.2 crore – Investment in subsidiary Xylem Learning
  • ₹28 crore – Lease payments for Utkarsh Classes & Edutech centers
  • ₹26.5 crore – Additional shareholding in Utkarsh Classes
  • ₹200.1 crore – Server & cloud infrastructure
  • ₹710 crore – Marketing and brand initiatives
  • Remaining funds – Acquisitions & general corporate purposes

PhysicsWallah Financial Performance

Period Revenue (₹ crore) Profit/Loss (₹ crore)
Q1 FY26 847 -152
Q1 FY25 635.2 -102.2
FY25 2,886.6 -225.8
FY24 1,940.7 -1,263.9

Revenue rose sharply year-on-year, while losses narrowed substantially in FY25, indicating operational improvement.

PhysicsWallah IPO: Book Running Lead Managers

The PhysicsWallah IPO is being managed by:

  • Kotak Mahindra Capital Company

  • JP Morgan India

  • Goldman Sachs (India) Securities

  • Axis Capital

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: TATA, Adani Energy, Apollo, Paytm, IndiGo, Delhivery,…

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 9:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsIPO newsiposPhysicsWallahPhysicsWallah IPO

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Steady After Tuesday’s Slide; Sensex, Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues

Stocks To Watch Today: TATA, Adani Energy, Apollo, Paytm, IndiGo, Delhivery, Grasim, TCS, Britannia, and Zydus in Focus With Many Other, 6 November

Fresh Trouble Brews For Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group As Corporate Affairs Ministry Launches Probe Over Suspicious Fund Diversion Allegations

Tech Giant IBM Announces Layoff Of Thousands Of Employees By The End Of This Year, Check Who Will Be Impacted

The Indian Alert Presents International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025 – Dubai Edition Celebrates Global Leaders of Change

LATEST NEWS

EVM Glitches Spark Chaos In Bihar: ‘Vote Thief’ Chants Erupt As Voting Halted In Vaishali, Darbhanga, And Raghopur

Bihar Election 2025: Important Things Voters Should Keep in Mind While Voting | Voter Guide

Bihar Elections Phase 1: Lalu Yadav And Family Casts Vote, Says Change To Start From Nov 14

Bihar Election 2025 Voting Day: Banks, Schools, Government Offices Closed Today, What’s Open?

PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

Bihar Polls 2025 Phase 1: Voter Turnout Updates and Major Highlights

Bihar Elections Phase 1: Key Constituencies And Key Candidates- Tejashwi, Samrat Choudhary, Maithili Thakur In Spotlight

Bihar Voting Time: Polling Begins For 121 Assembly Seats In Phase 1, Voting Till 5 PM

Delhi AQI Update: National Capital Chokes Under Thick Smog, AQI Remains In Poor Category

Anunay Sood, Renowned Travel Photographer And Influencer Passes Away At 32

PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!
PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!
PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!
PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

QUICK LINKS