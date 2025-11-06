PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

PhysicsWallah IPO: From YouTube Chalkboard to Dalal Street Glory- Alakh Pandey, A teacher Richer Richer Than SRK!
Grab your popcorn (or maybe your demat account password), because PhysicsWallah is making a blockbuster debut on Dalal Street!
The ₹3,480 crore IPO from the Noida-based edtech sensation opens for subscription on Tuesday, November 11, and closes on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The anchor book for institutional investors drops a day earlier, on Monday, November 10, call it the red-carpet premiere before the main show!
Once a humble YouTube teacher solving JEE equations, Alakh Pandey has now out-earned the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan himself!
From blackboards to billionaires, this is a success story India can’t stop talking about. So, investors — are you ready to take notes? Because this IPO might just be the formula for “E = mc²- Earnings = Massive Cash x Confidence!”
PhysicsWallah IPO: Price Band And Lot Size
-
Price Band: ₹103–₹109 per equity share of face value ₹1.
-
Floor Price: 103 times the face value.
-
Cap Price: 109 times the face value.
-
Lot Size: 137 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.
PhysicsWallah IPO: Reservation Breakdown
-
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): Not less than 75%
-
Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Not more than 15%
-
Retail Investors: Not more than 10%
-
Employee Quota: Shares worth up to ₹70 million reserved
PhysicsWallah IPO: Timeline
|Event
|Date
|Anchor Investor Allocation
|November 10, 2025
|IPO Opens
|November 11, 2025
|IPO Closes
|November 13, 2025
|Basis of Allotment
|November 14, 2025
|Refunds Initiated
|November 17, 2025
|Shares Credited to Demat
|November 17, 2025
|Listing on BSE & NSE
|November 18, 2025
PhysicsWallah IPO: Offer Structure
PhysicsWallah’s IPO consists of:
- Fresh Issue: ₹3,100 crore
- Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹380 crore
Promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob will each sell part of their holdings through the OFS.
- Shareholding Pattern
-
Promoters (Alakh Pandey & Prateek Boob): 80.62% (equally held)
-
Public Shareholders: 19.38%, including:
- WestBridge AIF – 6.40%
- Hornbill Capital Partners – 4.41%
- GSV Ventures Fund – 2.85%
- Lightspeed Opportunity Fund – 1.79%
-
Use Of IPO Proceeds By PhysicsWallah
The company plans to utilize the proceeds as follows:
- ₹460.5 crore – Fit-outs for new offline & hybrid centers
- ₹548.3 crore – Lease payments for existing centers
- ₹47.2 crore – Investment in subsidiary Xylem Learning
- ₹28 crore – Lease payments for Utkarsh Classes & Edutech centers
- ₹26.5 crore – Additional shareholding in Utkarsh Classes
- ₹200.1 crore – Server & cloud infrastructure
- ₹710 crore – Marketing and brand initiatives
- Remaining funds – Acquisitions & general corporate purposes
PhysicsWallah Financial Performance
|Period
|Revenue (₹ crore)
|Profit/Loss (₹ crore)
|Q1 FY26
|847
|-152
|Q1 FY25
|635.2
|-102.2
|FY25
|2,886.6
|-225.8
|FY24
|1,940.7
|-1,263.9
Revenue rose sharply year-on-year, while losses narrowed substantially in FY25, indicating operational improvement.
PhysicsWallah IPO: Book Running Lead Managers
The PhysicsWallah IPO is being managed by:
-
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company
-
JP Morgan India
-
Goldman Sachs (India) Securities
-
Axis Capital
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: TATA, Adani Energy, Apollo, Paytm, IndiGo, Delhivery,…
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.