PhysicsWallah IPO: Edtech Giant PhysicsWallah Hits The Market; ₹3,480 Crore IPO Opens on November 11, Billionaire Teacher Alakh Pandey Eyes Blockbuster Listing!

The ₹3,480 crore IPO from the Noida-based edtech sensation opens for subscription on Tuesday, November 11, and closes on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The anchor book for institutional investors drops a day earlier, on Monday, November 10, call it the red-carpet premiere before the main show!

PhysicsWallah IPO: Price Band And Lot Size

Price Band: ₹103–₹109 per equity share of face value ₹1.

Floor Price: 103 times the face value.

Cap Price: 109 times the face value.

Lot Size: 137 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

PhysicsWallah IPO: Reservation Breakdown

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): Not less than 75%

Non-Institutional Investors (NII): Not more than 15%

Retail Investors: Not more than 10%

Employee Quota: Shares worth up to ₹70 million reserved

PhysicsWallah IPO: Timeline

Event Date Anchor Investor Allocation November 10, 2025 IPO Opens November 11, 2025 IPO Closes November 13, 2025 Basis of Allotment November 14, 2025 Refunds Initiated November 17, 2025 Shares Credited to Demat November 17, 2025 Listing on BSE & NSE November 18, 2025 PhysicsWallah IPO: Offer Structure PhysicsWallah’s IPO consists of: Fresh Issue: ₹3,100 crore

₹3,100 crore Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹380 crore Promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob will each sell part of their holdings through the OFS. Shareholding Pattern Promoters (Alakh Pandey & Prateek Boob): 80.62% (equally held) Public Shareholders: 19.38%, including: WestBridge AIF – 6.40% Hornbill Capital Partners – 4.41% GSV Ventures Fund – 2.85% Lightspeed Opportunity Fund – 1.79%

Use Of IPO Proceeds By PhysicsWallah The company plans to utilize the proceeds as follows: ₹460.5 crore – Fit-outs for new offline & hybrid centers

₹548.3 crore – Lease payments for existing centers

₹47.2 crore – Investment in subsidiary Xylem Learning

₹28 crore – Lease payments for Utkarsh Classes & Edutech centers

centers ₹26.5 crore – Additional shareholding in Utkarsh Classes

₹200.1 crore – Server & cloud infrastructure

₹710 crore – Marketing and brand initiatives

Remaining funds – Acquisitions & general corporate purposes PhysicsWallah Financial Performance Period Revenue (₹ crore) Profit/Loss (₹ crore) Q1 FY26 847 -152 Q1 FY25 635.2 -102.2 FY25 2,886.6 -225.8 FY24 1,940.7 -1,263.9 Revenue rose sharply year-on-year, while losses narrowed substantially in FY25, indicating operational improvement. PhysicsWallah IPO: Book Running Lead Managers The PhysicsWallah IPO is being managed by: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company

JP Morgan India

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities

Axis Capital

