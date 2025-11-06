Stocks To Watch Today: TATA, Adani Energy, Apollo, Paytm, IndiGo, Delhivery, Grasim, TCS, Britannia, and Zydus in Focus With Many Other, 6 November

Stocks To Watch Today: Thursday morning on Dalal Street is starting with some buzz!

After a day off on Wednesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Indian markets are set to open on a hopeful note, following global cues.

Early in the morning, GIFT Nifty futures were looking strong at 25739 down with 56, though by 8:15 AM, they had slipped a bit to 25,739, down 56 points, markets, right, always keeping us on our toes!

Across Asia, investors were smiling, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.87%, Japan’s Nikkei climbing 0.93%, and South Korea’s Kospi nudging up 0.54%.

Wall Street had a good night too: the S&P 500 rose 0.37%, Nasdaq added 0.65%, and Dow Jones gained 0.48%, thanks to the Supreme Court poking at Trump’s tariffs and giving hope that trade duties might ease.

In short: global cues are cheerful, Indian markets are cautiously optimistic, and traders are gripping their coffee cups a little tighter today!

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking And Financial Services

CSB Bank: Q2 net profit rises 15.8% YoY to ₹160.3 crore; net interest income up 15.3%; gross NPA at 1.81%, net NPA at 0.52%.

RBL Bank: Mahindra & Mahindra likely to sell entire 3.45% stake (-₹682 crore, floor price ₹317/share).

IT And Technology

Tata Consultancy Services : Expands 18-year partnership with ABB to modernize IT infrastructure, enhance digital operations, and strengthen resilience.

Kaynes Technology India: Q2 profit up 101.7% YoY to ₹121.4 crore; revenue rises 58.4% to ₹906.2 crore.

AAA Technologies: Promoter sold 1 lakh shares at ₹93.1/share (~₹93.1 lakh).

Pharma And Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Lupin, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Zydus Lifesciences, Abbott India, Mankind Pharma, Metropolis Healthcare: Q2 results today.

Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA pre-approval inspection closed with no observations (NAI).

Marksans Pharma: UK MHRA approval for Exemestane 25mg tablets for postmenopausal breast cancer treatment.

Metropolis Healthcare: Q2 profit grows 13.2% YoY to ₹52.7 crore; revenue up 22.7% to ₹429.2 crore.

Lupin, UPL, Aster DM Healthcare, Amber Enterprises India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: Q2 results today.

Consumer & FMCG

Britannia Industries: Q2 profit up 23.1% YoY to ₹654.5 crore; revenue up 3.7%; Rakshit Hargave appointed CEO.

Berger Paints India: Q2 profit down 23.5% YoY to ₹206.4 crore; revenue up 1.9% to ₹2,827.5 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Q2 loss narrows to ₹90.9 crore; revenue up 7.5% to ₹1,491.8 crore.

Automobile & Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation: Q2 net loss widens to ₹2,582.1 crore; revenue up 9.3% YoY; EBITDAR plunges 54.2% to ₹1,114.3 crore, margin 6%.

Force Motors: October sales 2,835 units, up 32.1% YoY.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Selling stake in RBL Bank.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Q2 profit up 8.7% YoY to ₹165.3 crore; revenue up 18.8% to ₹2,761.9 crore.

Energy & Renewables

Adani Energy Solutions: Signs 60 MW renewable energy supply deal with RSWM; contribution of renewable energy to RSWM’s total energy mix to rise from 33% to 70%.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals: Q2 profit up 1.5% to ₹213.2 crore; revenue rises 9.4% to ₹3,005.8 crore.

Logistics & Infrastructure

Delhivery: Q2 loss ₹50.4 crore vs profit ₹10.2 crore YoY; revenue up 16.9%; Vivek Pabari to become CFO Jan 1, 2026.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Q2 profit up 112.9% YoY to ₹160.7 crore; revenue up 31.8% to ₹299.4 crore.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces: Q2 results today.

Industrial & Manufacturing

Grasim Industries: Q2 consolidated revenue ₹39,900 crore (+17%), net profit ₹553 crore (+76%); standalone profit ₹804.6 crore (+11.6%), revenue ₹9,610.3 crore (+26%).

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Q2 profit up 57.3% to ₹153.8 crore; revenue up 45.5% to ₹1,677.4 crore.

Chalet Hotels: Q2 profit ₹154.8 crore vs loss ₹138.5 crore; revenue up 95% to ₹735.3 crore.

Redington: Q2 profit up 23.8% to ₹350.2 crore; revenue up 16.8% to ₹29,075.6 crore.

Agriculture & Chemicals

Godrej Agrovet: Q2 profit down 12% to ₹84.3 crore; revenue up 4.8% to ₹2,567.4 crore.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: Appoints Manoj Kumar Das, IAS, as Director & Chairman.

Hotels & Hospitality

Indian Hotels Company: Q2 profit down 48.6% to ₹284.9 crore; revenue up 11.8% to ₹2,040.9 crore.

Capital Markets & Miscellaneous

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: Q2 results today.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals: Promoter sold 8.08 lakh shares (~₹20.01 crore); buyers acquired 0.5% each.

Orkla India: Mainboard listing.

Safecure Services: SME listing.

Ex-Dividend Today

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Share India Securities, TD Power Systems, Vaibhav Global.

Here Are The Top 10 Stocks To Watch Today, Majorly

1. Paytm (One97 Communications)

Profit nosedives to ₹21 crore (vs ₹928 crore YoY) despite 24% revenue growth; reports exceptional loss of ₹190 crore; partners with Groq for real-time AI payments.

Profit nosedives to ₹21 crore (vs ₹928 crore YoY) despite 24% revenue growth; reports exceptional loss of ₹190 crore; partners with Groq for real-time AI payments. 2. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

Loss balloons to ₹2,582 crore (vs ₹987 crore YoY); revenue up 9.3% to ₹18,555 crore; forex hit drags margins down to 6%.

Loss balloons to ₹2,582 crore (vs ₹987 crore YoY); revenue up 9.3% to ₹18,555 crore; forex hit drags margins down to 6%. 3. Britannia Industries

Profit jumps 23% YoY to ₹654.5 crore; revenue up 3.7%; Rakshit Hargave named new CEO.

Profit jumps 23% YoY to ₹654.5 crore; revenue up 3.7%; Rakshit Hargave named new CEO. 4. Grasim Industries

Consolidated profit up 76% to ₹553 crore; revenue up 17% to ₹39,900 crore; standalone profit rises 11.6% to ₹804.6 crore.

Consolidated profit up 76% to ₹553 crore; revenue up 17% to ₹39,900 crore; standalone profit rises 11.6% to ₹804.6 crore. 5. Delhivery

Swings to loss of ₹50.4 crore from ₹10.2 crore profit YoY; revenue up 17%; Vivek Pabari to become CFO in Jan 2026.

Swings to loss of ₹50.4 crore from ₹10.2 crore profit YoY; revenue up 17%; Vivek Pabari to become CFO in Jan 2026. 6. Adani Energy Solutions

To supply 60 MW green power to RSWM in Rajasthan; renewables to make up ~70% of RSWM’s energy mix.

To supply 60 MW green power to RSWM in Rajasthan; renewables to make up ~70% of RSWM’s energy mix. 7. CSB Bank

Profit up 16% YoY to ₹160 crore; NII grows 15%; asset quality improves with NPAs easing.

Profit up 16% YoY to ₹160 crore; NII grows 15%; asset quality improves with NPAs easing. 8. Berger Paints

Profit down 23% YoY to ₹206 crore; revenue steady at ₹2,828 crore, margin pressures visible.

Profit down 23% YoY to ₹206 crore; revenue steady at ₹2,828 crore, margin pressures visible. 9. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Loss narrows to ₹90.9 crore from ₹138.7 crore YoY; revenue up 7.5% to ₹1,492 crore, signs of a turnaround.

Loss narrows to ₹90.9 crore from ₹138.7 crore YoY; revenue up 7.5% to ₹1,492 crore, signs of a turnaround. 10. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Extends long-term partnership with ABB to modernize IT and digital infrastructure, a key global tech collaboration boost.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Secures History, But What Political Challenges Await NYC’s New Mayor?