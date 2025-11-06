Stocks To Watch Today: TATA, Adani Energy, Apollo, Paytm, IndiGo, Delhivery, Grasim, TCS, Britannia, and Zydus in Focus With Many Other, 6 November

Stocks To Watch Today: Thursday morning on Dalal Street is starting with some buzz!
After a day off on Wednesday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Indian markets are set to open on a hopeful note, following global cues.
Early in the morning, GIFT Nifty futures were looking strong at 25739 down with 56, though by 8:15 AM, they had slipped a bit to 25,739, down 56 points, markets, right, always keeping us on our toes!
Across Asia, investors were smiling, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.87%, Japan’s Nikkei climbing 0.93%, and South Korea’s Kospi nudging up 0.54%.
Wall Street had a good night too: the S&P 500 rose 0.37%, Nasdaq added 0.65%, and Dow Jones gained 0.48%, thanks to the Supreme Court poking at Trump’s tariffs and giving hope that trade duties might ease.
In short: global cues are cheerful, Indian markets are cautiously optimistic, and traders are gripping their coffee cups a little tighter today!
Stocks To Watch Today
Banking And Financial Services
-
CSB Bank: Q2 net profit rises 15.8% YoY to ₹160.3 crore; net interest income up 15.3%; gross NPA at 1.81%, net NPA at 0.52%.
-
RBL Bank: Mahindra & Mahindra likely to sell entire 3.45% stake (-₹682 crore, floor price ₹317/share).
IT And Technology
-
Tata Consultancy Services: Expands 18-year partnership with ABB to modernize IT infrastructure, enhance digital operations, and strengthen resilience.
-
Kaynes Technology India: Q2 profit up 101.7% YoY to ₹121.4 crore; revenue rises 58.4% to ₹906.2 crore.
-
AAA Technologies: Promoter sold 1 lakh shares at ₹93.1/share (~₹93.1 lakh).
Pharma And Healthcare
-
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Lupin, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Zydus Lifesciences, Abbott India, Mankind Pharma, Metropolis Healthcare: Q2 results today.
-
Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA pre-approval inspection closed with no observations (NAI).
-
Marksans Pharma: UK MHRA approval for Exemestane 25mg tablets for postmenopausal breast cancer treatment.
-
Metropolis Healthcare: Q2 profit grows 13.2% YoY to ₹52.7 crore; revenue up 22.7% to ₹429.2 crore.
-
Lupin, UPL, Aster DM Healthcare, Amber Enterprises India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: Q2 results today.
Consumer & FMCG
-
Britannia Industries: Q2 profit up 23.1% YoY to ₹654.5 crore; revenue up 3.7%; Rakshit Hargave appointed CEO.
-
Berger Paints India: Q2 profit down 23.5% YoY to ₹206.4 crore; revenue up 1.9% to ₹2,827.5 crore.
-
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Q2 loss narrows to ₹90.9 crore; revenue up 7.5% to ₹1,491.8 crore.
Automobile & Aviation
-
InterGlobe Aviation: Q2 net loss widens to ₹2,582.1 crore; revenue up 9.3% YoY; EBITDAR plunges 54.2% to ₹1,114.3 crore, margin 6%.
-
Force Motors: October sales 2,835 units, up 32.1% YoY.
-
Mahindra & Mahindra: Selling stake in RBL Bank.
-
Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Q2 profit up 8.7% YoY to ₹165.3 crore; revenue up 18.8% to ₹2,761.9 crore.
Energy & Renewables
-
Adani Energy Solutions: Signs 60 MW renewable energy supply deal with RSWM; contribution of renewable energy to RSWM’s total energy mix to rise from 33% to 70%.
-
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals: Q2 profit up 1.5% to ₹213.2 crore; revenue rises 9.4% to ₹3,005.8 crore.
Logistics & Infrastructure
-
Delhivery: Q2 loss ₹50.4 crore vs profit ₹10.2 crore YoY; revenue up 16.9%; Vivek Pabari to become CFO Jan 1, 2026.
-
Gujarat Pipavav Port: Q2 profit up 112.9% YoY to ₹160.7 crore; revenue up 31.8% to ₹299.4 crore.
-
Smartworks Coworking Spaces: Q2 results today.
Industrial & Manufacturing
-
Grasim Industries: Q2 consolidated revenue ₹39,900 crore (+17%), net profit ₹553 crore (+76%); standalone profit ₹804.6 crore (+11.6%), revenue ₹9,610.3 crore (+26%).
-
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: Q2 profit up 57.3% to ₹153.8 crore; revenue up 45.5% to ₹1,677.4 crore.
-
Chalet Hotels: Q2 profit ₹154.8 crore vs loss ₹138.5 crore; revenue up 95% to ₹735.3 crore.
-
Redington: Q2 profit up 23.8% to ₹350.2 crore; revenue up 16.8% to ₹29,075.6 crore.
Agriculture & Chemicals
-
Godrej Agrovet: Q2 profit down 12% to ₹84.3 crore; revenue up 4.8% to ₹2,567.4 crore.
-
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: Appoints Manoj Kumar Das, IAS, as Director & Chairman.
Hotels & Hospitality
-
Indian Hotels Company: Q2 profit down 48.6% to ₹284.9 crore; revenue up 11.8% to ₹2,040.9 crore.
Capital Markets & Miscellaneous
-
Multi Commodity Exchange of India: Q2 results today.
-
Stallion India Fluorochemicals: Promoter sold 8.08 lakh shares (~₹20.01 crore); buyers acquired 0.5% each.
-
Orkla India: Mainboard listing.
-
Safecure Services: SME listing.
Ex-Dividend Today
-
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Share India Securities, TD Power Systems, Vaibhav Global.
Here Are The Top 10 Stocks To Watch Today, Majorly
- 1. Paytm (One97 Communications)
Profit nosedives to ₹21 crore (vs ₹928 crore YoY) despite 24% revenue growth; reports exceptional loss of ₹190 crore; partners with Groq for real-time AI payments.
- 2. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
Loss balloons to ₹2,582 crore (vs ₹987 crore YoY); revenue up 9.3% to ₹18,555 crore; forex hit drags margins down to 6%.
- 3. Britannia Industries
Profit jumps 23% YoY to ₹654.5 crore; revenue up 3.7%; Rakshit Hargave named new CEO.
- 4. Grasim Industries
Consolidated profit up 76% to ₹553 crore; revenue up 17% to ₹39,900 crore; standalone profit rises 11.6% to ₹804.6 crore.
- 5. Delhivery
Swings to loss of ₹50.4 crore from ₹10.2 crore profit YoY; revenue up 17%; Vivek Pabari to become CFO in Jan 2026.
- 6. Adani Energy Solutions
To supply 60 MW green power to RSWM in Rajasthan; renewables to make up ~70% of RSWM’s energy mix.
- 7. CSB Bank
Profit up 16% YoY to ₹160 crore; NII grows 15%; asset quality improves with NPAs easing.
- 8. Berger Paints
Profit down 23% YoY to ₹206 crore; revenue steady at ₹2,828 crore, margin pressures visible.
- 9. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
Loss narrows to ₹90.9 crore from ₹138.7 crore YoY; revenue up 7.5% to ₹1,492 crore, signs of a turnaround.
- 10. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Extends long-term partnership with ABB to modernize IT and digital infrastructure, a key global tech collaboration boost.
(With Inputs)
