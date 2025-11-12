LIVE TV
Home > Business > Groww IPO Listing: Fintech Star Shines Bright With 12% Premium Debut, ₹6,632 Crore Market Entry Opens With A Bang

Groww IPO Listing: Fintech Star Shines Bright With 12% Premium Debut, ₹6,632 Crore Market Entry Opens With A Bang

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 12, 2025 10:43:45 IST

Groww Ipo Listing: Groww made a splashy entry on Dalal Street, and investors are smiling!

The fintech star listed at ₹112 on NSE and ₹114 on BSE, a cool 12% jump over its issue price of ₹100. That’s what we call a Groww-ing start. The company raised a whopping ₹6,632 crore, proving investor confidence is sky-high. For those who got an allotment, congrats, your wait paid off!

For everyone else, it’s another case of missed it by that much. The fintech buzz is real, and Groww just showed the market how it’s done.

Groww IPO: Key Details

Section Details
Issue Price ₹100 per share
Subscription 17.60x
GMP (Grey Market Premium) 5%
Allotment Date November 10
Listing Date November 12

Groww IPO: Issue Details

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 10:43 AM IST
QUICK LINKS