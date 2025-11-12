Groww IPO Listing: Fintech Star Shines Bright With 12% Premium Debut, ₹6,632 Crore Market Entry Opens With A Bang

Groww IPO: Key Details

The company raised a total of ₹6,632.30 crore from the IPO.

from the IPO. This included a fresh issue of 10.60 crore shares worth ₹1,060 crore .

worth . An offer-for-sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares added ₹5,572.30 crore .

of added . The IPO allotment was finalised on November 10 .

was . Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. acted as the book-running lead manager .

acted as the . MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue.

About Groww

Groww has gained fast and strong hold over the Indian retail brokerage market achieving an incredible CAGR of 101.7% in active clients through FY21 to FY25. It has a market share of 26.3% as of September 2025 and accounts for more than half of the new NSE clients in FY24.

With the in-house technology, the company has the upper hand, serving 50 million users and processing an equal number of orders every day with the support of seamless scalability and low operating costs.

Customer loyalty and engagement are also among the strengths of Groww, 89% of the users who use multiple products are still using the app, and a DAU/MAU ratio of 55–56% is maintained which is an indication of active participation. The company has thus been able to sell more mutual funds, loans, and margin products.

Started in 2016 by ex-Flipkart employees Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, and Neeraj Singh, Groww (operated by Billionbrains Garage Ventures) has become a powerhouse in the digital investment revolution in India and is a fintech leader.