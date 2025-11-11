Groww IPO Listing November 12: Modest Gains Expected As GMP ₹4 Signals Cautious Start, Analysts See Strong Long-Term Potential

Groww IPO Listing Scheduled For November 12
Get ready, investors! Shares of Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd) are all set to list on the stock exchanges tomorrow, November 12, 2025.
As after a week of fluctuating GMP trends, investor’s eyes are glued to see if this popular stockbroking platform can deliver expected listing gains.
Groww IPO allotment was finalized on November 10, traders and investors are assuming the outcome to be high. The IPO market has been on edge lately, with major listings debuting soon, keeping traders and retail investors on their toes.
So, will Groww soar or stay steady on its debut?
Groww IPO Listing: Grey Market Premium Shows Modest Gains
- Latest GMP: ₹4
- Estimated listing price: ₹104 per share
- Gain over issue price: 4% (issue price ₹100)
- Suggests a potentially muted opening
- Compared to early optimism last week, excitement has cooled
- Indicates modest short-term gains expected at listing
Analyst Takeaways: Groww’s Potential Still Shines
So, thile the grey market premium (GMP) has cooled off and settles, analysts and market experts assure investors and traders that this is not a RED flag for Groww’s fundamentals.
Investors can think of it as the market catching its breath and correction after a week of excitement.
Groww is not just another IPO, it’s a full-fledged digital investment hub. As it offers mutual funds and stocks to F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and even US stocks, the platform has built a loyal retail base.
Its strong brand recall, especially among first-time investors, suggests that while short-term gains might be modest, the company’s long-term growth story in India’s booming investment space is still very much intact.
(With Inputs From Releases)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.