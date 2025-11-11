LIVE TV
Home > Business > Groww IPO Listing November 12: Modest Gains Expected As GMP ₹4 Signals Cautious Start, Analysts See Strong Long-Term Potential

Groww IPO Listing November 12: Modest Gains Expected As GMP ₹4 Signals Cautious Start, Analysts See Strong Long-Term Potential

Groww IPO listing: On November 12 with modest GMP of ₹4, reflecting cautious sentiment. Strong subscription and brand recall suggest long-term growth potential in India’s digital investment ecosystem.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 11, 2025 12:48:48 IST

Groww IPO Listing Scheduled For November 12

Get ready, investors! Shares of Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd) are all set to list on the stock exchanges tomorrow, November 12, 2025.

As after a week of fluctuating GMP trends, investor’s eyes are glued to see if this popular stockbroking platform can deliver expected listing gains.

Groww IPO allotment was finalized on November 10, traders and investors are assuming the outcome to be high. The IPO market has been on edge lately, with major listings debuting soon, keeping traders and retail investors on their toes.

So, will Groww soar or stay steady on its debut? 

Groww IPO Listing: Grey Market Premium Shows Modest Gains

  • Latest GMP: ₹4
  • Estimated listing price: ₹104 per share
  • Gain over issue price: 4% (issue price ₹100)
  • Suggests a potentially muted opening
  • Compared to early optimism last week, excitement has cooled
  • Indicates modest short-term gains expected at listing

Groww IPO: GMP Volatility And Subscription Details

Category Details
GMP on Nov 1 ₹16.7 (16.7% potential listing gain)
GMP on Nov 6 ₹11
GMP Post-Allotment (Nov 10) ₹4.75
Latest GMP ₹4
Overall IPO Subscription 17.6 times
Total Amount Raised ₹6,632.30 crore (Fresh Issue: ₹1,060 crore; OFS: ₹5,572.30 crore)
Price Band ₹95–₹100 per share
Lot Size 150 shares
Subscription Status Fully subscribed across all categories
Allotment Finalized Nov 6
Refunds Initiated Nov 8
Shares Credited Nov 11

Analyst Takeaways: Groww’s Potential Still Shines

So, thile the grey market premium (GMP) has cooled off and settles, analysts and market experts assure investors  and traders that this is not a RED flag for Groww’s fundamentals.

Investors can think of it as the market catching its breath and correction after a week of excitement.

Groww is not just another IPO, it’s a full-fledged digital investment hub. As it offers mutual funds and stocks to F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and even US stocks, the platform has built a loyal retail base.

Its strong brand recall, especially among first-time investors, suggests that while short-term gains might be modest, the company’s long-term growth story in India’s booming investment space is still very much intact.

(With Inputs From Releases)

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Share Price Rises Over 3% As Losses Narrow And ARPU Improves…

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 12:48 PM IST
QUICK LINKS