Groww IPO Listing November 12: Modest Gains Expected As GMP ₹4 Signals Cautious Start, Analysts See Strong Long-Term Potential

Groww IPO Listing Scheduled For November 12

Get ready, investors! Shares of Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd) are all set to list on the stock exchanges tomorrow, November 12, 2025.

As after a week of fluctuating GMP trends, investor’s eyes are glued to see if this popular stockbroking platform can deliver expected listing gains.

Groww IPO allotment was finalized on November 10, traders and investors are assuming the outcome to be high. The IPO market has been on edge lately, with major listings debuting soon, keeping traders and retail investors on their toes.

So, will Groww soar or stay steady on its debut?

Groww IPO Listing: Grey Market Premium Shows Modest Gains

Latest GMP: ₹4

Estimated listing price: ₹104 per share

Gain over issue price: 4% (issue price ₹100)

Suggests a potentially muted opening

Compared to early optimism last week, excitement has cooled

Indicates modest short-term gains expected at listing

Groww IPO: GMP Volatility And Subscription Details Category Details GMP on Nov 1 ₹16.7 (16.7% potential listing gain) GMP on Nov 6 ₹11 GMP Post-Allotment (Nov 10) ₹4.75 Latest GMP ₹4 Overall IPO Subscription 17.6 times Total Amount Raised ₹6,632.30 crore (Fresh Issue: ₹1,060 crore; OFS: ₹5,572.30 crore) Price Band ₹95–₹100 per share Lot Size 150 shares Subscription Status Fully subscribed across all categories Allotment Finalized Nov 6 Refunds Initiated Nov 8 Shares Credited Nov 11

Analyst Takeaways: Groww’s Potential Still Shines

So, thile the grey market premium (GMP) has cooled off and settles, analysts and market experts assure investors and traders that this is not a RED flag for Groww’s fundamentals.

Investors can think of it as the market catching its breath and correction after a week of excitement.

Groww is not just another IPO, it’s a full-fledged digital investment hub. As it offers mutual funds and stocks to F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and even US stocks, the platform has built a loyal retail base.

Its strong brand recall, especially among first-time investors, suggests that while short-term gains might be modest, the company’s long-term growth story in India’s booming investment space is still very much intact.

(With Inputs From Releases)

