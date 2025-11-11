LIVE TV
Home > Business > Vodafone Idea Share Price Rises Over 3% As Losses Narrow And ARPU Improves In Q2FY26

Vodafone Idea share: They rose over 3% after reporting narrower Q2FY26 losses and higher revenue, driven by better ARPU. Analysts see early recovery signs but caution that future tariff hikes are crucial.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 11, 2025 10:26:30 IST

Vodafone Idea Share Dial Up Gains, Investors Take Note!

Looks like Vodafone Idea just got a signal boost! The stock jumped 3.25% to ₹9.82 on the BSE this Tuesday morning after the telco trimmed its quarterly losses, thanks to a one-time interest expense reversal. Investors are finally seeing some bars of hope as the company narrows its red ink and shows early signs of recovery.

With revenue inching up and ARPU improving, the market’s buzzing: is this the long-awaited turnaround call for Vi? For now, the bulls seem to be answering with a confident “Hello!”

Vodafone Idea Share: Q2FY26 Loss Narrows Sequentially 

  • Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,524.2 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY26).
  • The loss narrowed from ₹6,608.1 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY26).
  • Year-on-year, losses also declined from ₹7,175.9 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Vodafone Idea Share: Revenue Growth Supported by Higher ARPU

Metric Q2FY26 Q2FY25 Change Key Driver
Revenue from Operations ₹11,194.7 crore ₹10,932.2 crore +2.4% YoY Higher ARPU
Sequential Revenue Growth ₹11,194.7 crore ₹11,029.3 crore (approx. Q1FY26) +1.5% QoQ Improved ARPU and better user monetization

Vodafone Idea Share: Analyst Takeaway

According to market analysts, Vodafone Idea’s smaller losses and higher revenue show early signs of recovery. However, the real test lies ahead, the company needs future tariff hikes and stronger customer retention to keep this growth going. Stability will depend on consistent cash flow and network improvements.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 10:26 AM IST
