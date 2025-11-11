Vodafone Idea Share Price Rises Over 3% As Losses Narrow And ARPU Improves In Q2FY26

Vodafone Idea Share Dial Up Gains, Investors Take Note!
Looks like Vodafone Idea just got a signal boost! The stock jumped 3.25% to ₹9.82 on the BSE this Tuesday morning after the telco trimmed its quarterly losses, thanks to a one-time interest expense reversal. Investors are finally seeing some bars of hope as the company narrows its red ink and shows early signs of recovery.
With revenue inching up and ARPU improving, the market’s buzzing: is this the long-awaited turnaround call for Vi? For now, the bulls seem to be answering with a confident “Hello!”
Vodafone Idea Share: Q2FY26 Loss Narrows Sequentially
- Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,524.2 crore for the September quarter (Q2FY26).
- The loss narrowed from ₹6,608.1 crore in the previous quarter (Q1FY26).
- Year-on-year, losses also declined from ₹7,175.9 crore recorded in the same period last year.
