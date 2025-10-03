How An Apple Watch Alert Saved A Mumbai Diver In A Heart-Stopping Scuba Emergency

Kshitij Zodape, a 26-year-old Mumbai-based tech professional, give credits to his Apple Watch Ultra for saving his life in a recent scuba diving accident off the Puducherry coast. This unpredicted breakdown triggered him to rise rapidly, a circumstance that may have led to serious lung injuries or worse than that.

The Apple Watch Ultra spotted his rapid vertical rise and immediately issued warnings on its screen, advising him to slow down. As soon as Kshitij was unable to control the ascent, the watch activated its emergency siren, producing a loud, distinctive alarm intended to cut through underwater noise.

Emergency Siren Alerts Instructor in Critical Moments

The siren informed the diving instructor, who swiftly noticed the distress signal to assist. By that time, Kshitij had rose about 10 meters but was still light due to the missing weight belt. Also, thanks to the instructor’s timely intervention driven by the alarm, a potentially fatal situation was stopped.

Kshitij is an experienced diver since 2020, shared that he was uninformed about this feature of Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple CEO Responds to Diver’s Story

Kshitij wrote this incident to the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook. He personally replied expressing relief and gratitude.

Launched in 2022, this Apple Watch Ultra is positioned as a rough and adventure focused smartwatch armed with numerous safety features. Its emergency siren emits two most powerful alternating high-pitched tones audible up to 180 meters, engineered explicitly to show up in noisy environments such as underwater or wilds surroundings.

