LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!

Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!

With the iPhone 17 launch coming up, Apple enthusiasts in India are taking benefit of substantial concessions on the iPhone 16. E-commerce giants Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales proposes tempting deals, together with exchange offers, EMI options, and price cuts, making the iPhone 16 more affordable with value for money.

Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 2, 2025 19:15:11 IST

iPhone 17 launch continues to build expectations amongst Apple enthusiasts. Fans in India are taking advantage of substantial discounts on the iPhone 16 series, offering some of the best deals seen in recent months.

With major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales offering nice discounts, EMI agreements, and exchange offers, the iPhone 16 has turn out to be a budget-friendly choice for those waiting to upgrade their models before the new iPhone hits the marketplace.

iPhone 16: Amazon’s Under Rs.40,000 Deal

Amazon has decreased the price of the entry-level iPhone 16, initially priced at Rs. 79,900, to Rs.69,999, representing a 12% discount. The deal turns into even more attractive for customers consuming Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards, who can profit of up to Rs.3,000 in No-Cost EMI savings.

Amazon’s exchange program is additional highlight, presenting up to Rs.36,050 discount for eligible smartphones. With the amalgamation of discounts and offers for exchange, customers could possibly get the iPhone 16 for under Rs.40,000, a compelling offer for a flagship phone driven by the A18 chipset and 8GB of RAM.

Flipkart’s Cashbacks Bonanza

Flipkart is also presenting the iPhone 16 at Rs.71,399 after a 10% concession. For customers using Axis Bank or SBI credit cards, Flipkart offers up to 5% cashback, with the highest saving of Rs.1,600.

Moreover, HDFC cardholders are entitled for up to Rs.1,600 in cashbacks, making this one of the best arrangements on the platform. Flipkart’s no-cost EMI choice starts as low as Rs.5,950, more easing the financial burden. The trade-in program permits customers to benefit themselves of up to Rs.61,700 off, making Flipkart a strong platform for iPhone 16 buyers.

With the expected launch of iPhone 17 take place on September 9, 2025, and the models hitting Indian shelves by September 19, 2025, the current discounts on the iPhone 16 models present a golden chance for budget-conscious buyers to get a flagship device without waiting for the new generation to arrive.

Disclaimer: Altogether product prices, offers, and availability is subject to alteration. Please confirm details with official retail stores before buying.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Air Set To Redefine Slim Smartphones: Apple May Launch Thinnest Ever, Check Expected Price In India

Tags: appleApple IPhone 17 launchApple iPhone 2025

RELATED News

Vigor Plast India Limited: IPO Alert, All You Need To Know About This Public Subscription Offer
Optivalue Tek Consulting Limited IPO: Key Details, Price Range, And How To Apply For The ₹61.7 Crore Issue
Mukesh Ambani’s Shocking 15 Kg Weight Loss Trick: And He Didn’t Even Hit The Gym!
Stock Market Closing Bells Today: Nifty And Sensex Slip As Investor Caution Grows
Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 2 Subscription: Rising Demand From NII And Retail Investors, Should You Subscribe?

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!
Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!
Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!
Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!

QUICK LINKS