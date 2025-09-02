Apple iPhone Biggest Deal: Save Rs.30,000 On iPhone 16 With These Exclusive Offers!

iPhone 17 launch continues to build expectations amongst Apple enthusiasts. Fans in India are taking advantage of substantial discounts on the iPhone 16 series, offering some of the best deals seen in recent months.

With major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales offering nice discounts, EMI agreements, and exchange offers, the iPhone 16 has turn out to be a budget-friendly choice for those waiting to upgrade their models before the new iPhone hits the marketplace.

iPhone 16: Amazon’s Under Rs.40,000 Deal

Amazon has decreased the price of the entry-level iPhone 16, initially priced at Rs. 79,900, to Rs.69,999, representing a 12% discount. The deal turns into even more attractive for customers consuming Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards, who can profit of up to Rs.3,000 in No-Cost EMI savings.

Amazon’s exchange program is additional highlight, presenting up to Rs.36,050 discount for eligible smartphones. With the amalgamation of discounts and offers for exchange, customers could possibly get the iPhone 16 for under Rs.40,000, a compelling offer for a flagship phone driven by the A18 chipset and 8GB of RAM.

Flipkart’s Cashbacks Bonanza

Flipkart is also presenting the iPhone 16 at Rs.71,399 after a 10% concession. For customers using Axis Bank or SBI credit cards, Flipkart offers up to 5% cashback, with the highest saving of Rs.1,600.

Moreover, HDFC cardholders are entitled for up to Rs.1,600 in cashbacks, making this one of the best arrangements on the platform. Flipkart’s no-cost EMI choice starts as low as Rs.5,950, more easing the financial burden. The trade-in program permits customers to benefit themselves of up to Rs.61,700 off, making Flipkart a strong platform for iPhone 16 buyers.

With the expected launch of iPhone 17 take place on September 9, 2025, and the models hitting Indian shelves by September 19, 2025, the current discounts on the iPhone 16 models present a golden chance for budget-conscious buyers to get a flagship device without waiting for the new generation to arrive.

Disclaimer: Altogether product prices, offers, and availability is subject to alteration. Please confirm details with official retail stores before buying.

